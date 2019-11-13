When are FPX’s Worlds skins coming to League of Legends?

After every season of League of Legends esports, the winners of the World Championship get to pick which champions will have unique skins to commemorate their accomplishment. FunPlus Phoenix won Worlds 2019, which means League players will get to enjoy the team’s orange colors on champions that the pros pick in 2020.

Previous winners who have their Worlds skins available during specific time periods in League’s store include Fnatic, Invictus Gaming, SK Telecom T1, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy White, and Taipei Assassins.

Each team has five skins for five players who competed during the finals—and that won’t change for FPX. Only players from the winning team who played at least two games in the Worlds main event receive their own team skin, and the champion they pick has to be one that they played on stage.

Image via Riot Games

When will FPX get their Worlds skins?

Just like the champions receiving FPX skins, the date of their release hasn’t been officially set. But judging by previous seasons, the skins are likely to come later in the spring of 2020.

After the five players who earned the skins this year make their final decisions, Riot Games has to design and develop the cosmetics before putting them to test and eventually releasing them to the game. IG’s skins were released in April this year, while the two previous champions had their skins released later in summer.

League players can expect to know more about the upcoming FPX Worlds skins early next year, with their release likely happening around the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.

While FPX’s mid laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang decided to leave his champion pick up to his fans, other players have already shared which champions will represent them in the game during the post-finals interview. FPX’s Worlds 2019 skins will be available for Lee Sin, Gangplank, Thresh, and either Kai’Sa or Vayne, pending Riot’s approval. Since Doinb had an amazing Ryze performance at Worlds, it’s possible Ryze will be the fifth champion to receive an FPX Worlds skin.

This article will be updated when more information about FPX’s Worlds skins becomes available.