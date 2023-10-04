What’s the prize pool for LoL Worlds 2023?

The League of Legends 2023 World Championship is just around the corner, and the best teams from around the world are already bootcamping in South Korea. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the event are naturally wondering what’s at stake in Worlds 2023, as the event’s prize pool will be one of the main motivators for both viewers and competitors.

Worlds is the crown jewel of League’s competitive calendar, and teams spend a year to make it to this prestigious stage. While the glory of winning is a prize of its own, the cash prize of Worlds 2023 will make up the majority of the stakes.

League Worlds 2023 prize pool

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games

The prize pool for League’s Worlds 2023 is estimated to be around $2.2 million. Though Riot Games has not yet announced the final prize pool for the tournament, we know it’s been hovering around $2 to $2.4 million since 2019, based on past championship data.

On top of the expected $2.2 million base prize pool, Riot also implemented an in-client sale featuring an exclusive Worlds 2023 Renekton skin and a Digital Pass, with part of every sale added to the overall prize.

Considering the tournament is scheduled to start on Oct. 10, Riot is likely to release more details regarding Worlds 2023’s prize pool. League Worlds 2023’s full match schedule is packed until Nov. 19, and all teams qualified for the Championship will play through challenging stages with hopes of securing the largest slice out of Worlds 2023’s prize pool:

22 percent of the prize pool for the first place

15 percent of the prize pool for the second place

Eight percent of the prize pool for the third place

