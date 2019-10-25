Victorious Aatrox skin for League season 9 gets mixed reactions

Riot Games revealed the Victorious skin for the 2019 League of Legends competitive season yesterday: Victorious Aatrox.

But the League community has shown mixed reactions over the reveal. Some players disagree with this choice because Aatrox was heavily nerfed halfway through the season and hasn’t been popular for a few months. He has a 16 percent presence rate with six bans and two picks at Worlds 2019.

The Victorious champion is chosen each year according to his popularity during the season, among other criteria. At the beginning of 2019, Aatrox had a high rate pick in ranked games and in official tournaments all around the world. But now, as seen by his numbers at Worlds, Aatrox isn’t as popular toward the end of 2019.

Additionally, the Victorious skin style and his Justicar skin are seemingly too alike. And Aatrox was given another golden skin earlier this year with the Prestige edition of his Blood Moon skin. Some players just think that the concept of the Victorious skin doesn’t fit Aatrox’s style, though.

Before yesterday’s reveal, many players thought that Pyke would get the Victorious skin because the champion has been very strong throughout this season. Jhin, Kai’Sa, and Ezreal were also suggested. The choice of Aatrox, however, was unexpected for many.

Victorious Aatrox skin | Image via Riot Games

The Victorious Aatrox skin will be awarded to all League players who reach the Gold rank or higher in five-vs-five or three-vs-three game modes before the end of the 2019 season. These players will also need to have level two Honor or higher.

Related: Today’s League of Legends PBE update helps out farming-oriented junglers

Players above the Gold division will get additional rewards, while those who ranked below might still get the frame and summoner icon. League of Legends season nine will come to an end on Nov. 19.