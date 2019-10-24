Today’s League of Legends PBE update helps out farming-oriented junglers

One of Riot Games’ Preseason 2020 efforts for League of Legends is to diminish the potential power bot laners and junglers get from the new dragon changes. After the initial Public Beta Environment (PBE) changes caused some unintentional jungle disparities, today’s update shows some love to power-farming junglers.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter updated the PBE logs on the Dev Corner today, informing fans of some jungle tweaks coming to the test server.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Preseason PBE update – Jungle tuning iteration. Bringing up farm strategies to be closer in viability to gank focused play. Stormrazor and other work still coming in the next few days.

“After our first round of tuning we see that balancing Krugs and Gromp is going well but the balance between ganking and farming has been overly skewed towards ganking as priority,” Scruffy said. “We want to open up more varied strategies for junglers and make the lost farm for ganking more substantial.”

The first round of jungle changes decreased the experience champions get from farming camps, which made gank focused play more of a priority. While champions like Lee Sin and Xin Zhao may still be viable, farming junglers like Master Yi or Shyvana took a huge hit.

League devs are hoping to nip this in the bud prior to preseason hitting live servers.

Here are today’s jungle changes on the PBE.

Krug and Gromp rebalance unchanged (which equalized their experience to make both sides of the jungle good pathing options).

Non-buff jungle camps respawn decreased from two minutes and 30 seconds to two minutes.

Average camp gold and experience down by 5 percent.

Gold and experience per minute for pure farm up by 12 percent.

Decreasing the amount of time it takes for jungle camps to spawn gives farming junglers the opportunity to scale, while punishing aggressive junglers for failed ganks.

Fans who want to stay up to date with all the PBE changes can follow Scruffy’s blog on the Dev Corner.