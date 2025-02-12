Tyler1 says if LoL added this one feature, he’d be full-time streaming the MOBA

Prominent League of Legends streamer Tyler “Tyler 1” Steinkamp has recently shared his opinion on coming back to the popular MOBA—if the developer fulfills his one condition.

“If League added voice chat, would I be full-time? Probably 100 percent guys,” Tyler1 confirmed in his Twitch livestream while answering his viewers’ questions on whether he’d switch back to streaming the game full-time. He also added that going full-time in League isn’t on “his agenda right now” until the developer adds this crucial feature to the game.

Tyler1 is one of the most enthusiastic streamers in League of Legends. Photo by Tina Jo/Riot Games

The outspoken content creator known for his high-energy streams is one of the big names in League’s streaming scene, dedicating multiple years of his career solely to the title. During this time, he also achieved the highest rank, Challenger, in all five roles in League. Apart from him, there are only a few streamers, like Felix “MagiFelix” Bostrom, who have been able to achieve this incredible feat.

Currently, Tyler1 has been playing a variety of games like World of Warcraft with players on stream, and he has also played a fair bit of chess. He also won the Best Chess Streamer of the Year award in 2024, cementing his legacy in another sport.

As for his request, Tyler1 is infamous for his verbal toxicity as well, which makes for good content but it isn’t something Riot actively advocates. The streamer has been banned in the past for his toxic behavior, and voice chat is probably only going to make things worse for everyone.

Players can argue that Riot’s shooter title, VALORANT, already has voice chat for players, but it’s a different game and you need to have active comms to make your plays work under time-sensitive rounds. League, on the other hand, is often less immediate, and players can communicate via chat and pings to make plays on the map.

League does currently have voice chat, but it is only for premade squads, allowing you to talk to the people in your party. If Riot decides to make it public, the voice chat will inevitably bring a lot more toxicity into matches—making it unbearable for most players to even enjoy the game.

