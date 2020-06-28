Fnatic’s substitute mid laner MagicFelix reaches Challenger in 5 different roles

Fnatic’s substitute mid laner Felix “MagiFelix” Bostrom has reached Challenger in League of Legends’ solo queue playing on five different accounts across the game’s five different roles.

The 20-year-old has registered a new record since no other person has done this feat before.

He began his competitive career in 2016 when he was only 16 playing for EURONICS Gaming. He swapped teams every split and landed on Fnatic’s Academy roster in January 2019.

While he played under the Youthcrew Esports organization, he became notorious for having five different mid lane accounts in the top 20 on the European West server.

More players have been challenging themselves to reach Challenger on other roles. A recent bet in the North American region made a lot of noise between popular streamers Nightblue3 and Tyler1. The idea behind the challenge was that if a player has reached the Challenger status on one role, they can easily learn the characteristics of other roles and apply all their macro and micro knowledge to get Challenger on other roles as well.

MagiFelix made his debut in LEC in 2019 where he played one match after Rekkles was benched and Nemesis swapped to the ADC role. While he has never returned to the LEC scene, his impressive solo queue feat may land him more opportunities in the upcoming future.