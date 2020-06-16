Teddy signs multi-year deal with T1

T1 has locked in its AD carry position for the next few years. Superstar marksman Teddy has re-signed with T1 on a multi-year deal that will keep him with the team through 2022, the organization announced today.

In 2018, Teddy joined T1 after the organization decided to completely overhaul its League of Legends roster. Alongside the talented ADC, T1 added top laner Khan, jungler Clid, and legendary support Mata.

Even though that lineup dominated the LCK and won both the 2019 Spring and Summer Split championships, T1 came up short at both the Mid-Season Invitational and at that year’s World Championship. Heading into 2020, T1 lost both Khan and Clid to free agency, while Mata retired to become the head coach of China’s Royal Never Give Up.

Teddy has consistently performed at the highest level for T1 and is arguably the best ADC in the world. During the 2020 LCK Spring Split, the 22-year-old star had the second-most kills and the highest KDA in the league. His efforts continued into the playoffs, where T1 only lost one game on the way to another domestic championship.

By signing Teddy to another contract, T1 has secured one of the most dominant duos in the world along with iconic mid laner Faker. Their carry power is almost unstoppable once they start to snowball a lead—only the world’s finest players can hope to contain their raw skill.

T1 will kick off the 2020 LCK Summer Split tomorrow with a match against DRX and their own star-powered duo of Chovy and Deft.