T1 star pens new contract after Worlds 2024 triumph

Worlds 2024 champion Oner has put pen to paper on a new deal with T1 until 2026. Oner is the second T1 player to commit their future to the organization after Keria was confirmed to be staying with the League of Legends giant.
The situation regarding the T1 roster has become one of the hottest talking points of the League offseason. Apart from Faker, all four members of the T1 starting rosters contracts are set to expire on Nov. 18. This meant the back-to-back world champions would be able to walk out the door for free and join another organization.
With time running out, T1 has been able to lock down Oner and Keria before their expiration date. Only Zeus and Gumayusi have yet to be confirmed to stay with the organization that gave them their opportunity.
With the LCK salary cap tightening its grip on the big spenders, it was up in the air whether T1 would be able to keep its star-studded roster together for another season and go for a historic three-peat. With Oner and Keria’s announcements coming back-to-back days, fans should keep an eye out over the next couple of days for potential announcements.
The T1 roster wants to say together
The news that T1 is locking down its players to new deals comes as no surprise. According to Korean news outlet Navar, a T1 official told them there is a willingness from the players to stick together for the 2025 season. The roster has been through every battle together since the LCK 2022 Spring Split. In that time, T1 won the LCK title, attended an MSI final, and attended three Worlds finals in a row, winning the last two.
Published: Nov 15, 2024 08:37 am