T1 Keria makes life-saving Rell engage in playoff series vs. KT Rolster

Keria continues to effortlessly prove why he's among the best supports in the world.

T1 support Keria is always a candidate to pull off a flashy play, and during today’s LCK playoff series against longtime rival KT Rolster, the league’s most mechanically gifted support made one play that might have clinched the match for his squad.

The tide-turning play featured Keria on Rell, one of the game’s strongest hard-engage champions. In typical Keria fashion, he showed no fear by charging headfirst into a teamfight, setting up an opportunity for his carries, while even saving one of his teammates from certain death in the process.

At the 30-minute mark of the fifth and final game of the series, T1 jungler Oner was caught out by four members of KT. Had Oner not been playing an extremely tanky champion in Sejuani, it’s likely that he would have died within a few split-seconds. Instead, his durability gave him just enough time to dash away with Arctic Assault (Q) and gave Keria enough time to make a counter-engage that ultimately turned the fight in T1’s favor.

Keria jumped right into the fight, placing himself in the middle of four enemy players and immediately casting Rell’s ultimate, Magnet Storm. The ability pulled in the entirety of KT, but most importantly, it reeled in KT mid laner Bdd, who was in the middle of chasing down Oner to finish off the initial kill.

Bdd was playing Tristana in that game, and in this instance, he used Rocket Jump (W) to close the gap between himself and Oner. Only this time, he was pulled back to the center of Keria’s Magnet Storm.

Bdd was focused down by T1 ADC Gumayusi, as well as a now-well-positioned Oner, and T1 ultimately walked away from the fight with a two-for-one victory that put them in position to claim the Baron. Although Keria died in the exchange, his sacrifice didn’t go unnoted and it ultimately was the catalyst that turned the late game (and the series) in T1’s favor.

Keria and T1 have won four consecutive series since Faker’s return to the starting lineup last week. They’ll play the winner of tomorrow’s Gen.G vs. Hanwha Life Esports match on Saturday, Aug. 12, where a spot in the LCK Summer Finals will be on the line.

