Unkillable: Faker is undefeated on one LoL champion over last 4 LCK seasons

Faker has plenty of iconic champions, but he hasn't lost with this one since pretty much the start of the pandemic.

Absurd stats come easily for Faker, and we’re in the middle of witnessing yet another historic personal run by the greatest League of Legends player of all time.

It’s not often that players are able to win so consistently with multiple iconic champions, but Faker has a couple that he’s been able to trademark. And in today’s LCK playoff match against Dplus KIA, he put one of them on display, notching his 17th straight win with Corki, a champion he’s always been able to shine on throughout his career.

Last week, Faker was slotted right back into the T1 lineup after missing the entire month of July with an arm injury. The team, which is in the midst of another LCK playoff run, desperately needed its star back in the lineup as T1 had lost seven of the eight matches they played without Faker over the last month.

Just three series into his return, though, Faker is back like he never left. And today, he drafted his lately unbeatable Corki to secure T1’s place in the second round of the LCK Summer Playoffs.

An impressive streak, even by Faker’s standards

Faker is in “refuse to lose” mode on Corki, one of his all-time best champions. Image via Riot Games

In game three of today’s best-of-five match against Dplus KIA, Faker selected Corki, putting one of professional League’s most impressive streaks on the line. Coming into today’s games, Faker had not lost with Corki since April 2020. And after today’s game, that statement remains true. The last time Faker lost while playing Corki was on April 22, 2020, and has since won 17 consecutive games with the champion.

During this winning streak, Faker has used Corki to beat nine different franchises, while posting a KDA of 6.34 across the 17 games, according to LoL stats site Games of Legends.

Faker’s record with Corki by season

Season Record with Corki 2023 2-0 2022 9-0 2021 0-0 2020 6-0

Interestingly enough, Faker has not played Corki in many international matches during his 17-game winning streak with the Daring Bombardier. Sixteen of the 17 wins have come in LCK regional contests, with one other coming at the Mid-Season Cup held between the LCK and China’s LPL during the height of the pandemic.

Related: All teams qualified for 2023 LoL World Championship

Perhaps what’s most impressive, though, about Faker’s Corki streak was his ability to adapt on the fly and embrace a new build for the champion halfway through the streak. After building Corki as an AD-focused damage source in 2020 (and shelving the champion for the entirety of 2021), he came back in 2022 with a more AP-heavy build that centered around items like Luden’s Tempest and Void Staff instead of Infinity Edge and Trinity Force. Regardless of what Faker’s building on Corki, though, the result has been the same.

Faker has an all-time record of 36-12 on Corki, according to Games of Legends. Although he’s not necessarily a “meta” pick at the moment, Faker has proven time and again that he can bust out Corki and get the job done—especially over the span of the last 17 times he’s played him.

About the author