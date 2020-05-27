Mid-Season Cup scores and standings

Keep up to date with the Mid-Season Cup.

Eight of the top League of Legends teams in Korea and China are going head-to-head starting May 28 in a brawl of epic proportions.

To replace Riot’s canceled Mid-Season Invitational, the 2020 Mid-Season Cup features the top four teams from the LCK and LPL in a four-day $600,000 tournament.

The Mid-Season Cup will be held online, with the Korean teams competing from LoL Park in Seoul and the Chinese representatives playing from the Shanghai LPL Arena. The event will adhere to the local health regulations of both cities and will feature no live audiences.

Here are all the teams, rosters, scores, and standings for the Mid-Season Cup.

Teams and rosters

Group A

T1 (LCK No. 1 seed)

Top: Canna, Roach

Jungle: Cuzz, Ellim

Mid: Faker

Bot: Teddy:

Support: Effort

Coach: Kim Jeong-soo

Top Esports (LPL No. 2 seed)

Top: 369

Jungle: Karsa

Mid: knight

Bot: JackeyLove

Support: QuiQui, yuyanjiaa

Coach: Cresent

FunPlus Phoenix (LPL No. 3 seed)

Top: GimGoon, Khan

Jungle: Tian

Mid: Doinb

Bot: Lwx

Support: Crisp

Coach: WarHorse, REFRA1N

Damwon Gaming (LCK No. 4 seed)

Top: Nuguri

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: ShowMaker

Bot: Ghost, Nuclear

Support: CHoit, Beryl

Coach: Zefa

Group B

JD Gaming (LPL No. 1 seed)

Top: Zoom

Jungle: Kanavi

Mid: Yagao

Bot: Loken

Support: LvMao, Peace

Coach: Homme, huge

Gen.G (LCK No. 2 seed)

Top: Rascal

Jungle: Clid

Mid: Bdd

Bot: Ruler

Support: Life, Kellin

Coach: oDin, Tom

DragonX (LCK No. 3 seed)

Top: Doran

Jungle: Pyosik

Mid: Chovy, Quad

Bot: Deft

Support: Keria

Coach: cvMax

Invictus Gaming (LPL No. 4 seed)

Top: TheShy

Jungle: Ning

Mid: Rookie

Bot: Puff

Support: Baolan, Southwind, Reheal

Coach: fly

Scores and standings

Group stage

The group stage of the competition is split into two groups of four teams. It’ll be carried out in a single round-robin, with the two top teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage of the event.

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 T1 0 0 2 Top Esports 0 0 3 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 4 Damwon 0 0

Group A: Matches (May 28)

T1 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix Damwon 0 0 Top Esports T1 0 0 Damwon FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 Top Esports FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 Damwon T1 0 0 Top Esports

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 JD Gaming 0 0 2 Gen.G 0 0 3 DragonX 0 0 4 Invictus Gaming 0 0

Group B: Matches (May 29)

JD Gaming 0 0 Gen.G DragonX 0 0 Invictus Gaming DragonX 0 0 Gen.G FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 Invictus Gaming Invictus Gaming 0 0 Gen.G DragonX 0 0 JD Gaming

Knockout stage

The knockout stage, including the semifinals and finals, will be single elimination. Matches are best-of-five, with the first game in each series being blind pick. The remaining games of each series will be draft pick.

Semifinals

TBD 0 TBD 0

TBD 0 TBD 0

Finals