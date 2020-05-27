Mid-Season Cup scores and standings

Eight of the top League of Legends teams in Korea and China are going head-to-head starting May 28 in a brawl of epic proportions.

To replace Riot’s canceled Mid-Season Invitational, the 2020 Mid-Season Cup features the top four teams from the LCK and LPL in a four-day $600,000 tournament.

The Mid-Season Cup will be held online, with the Korean teams competing from LoL Park in Seoul and the Chinese representatives playing from the Shanghai LPL Arena. The event will adhere to the local health regulations of both cities and will feature no live audiences.

Here are all the teams, rosters, scores, and standings for the Mid-Season Cup.

Teams and rosters

Group A

T1 (LCK No. 1 seed)

  • Top: Canna, Roach
  • Jungle: Cuzz, Ellim
  • Mid: Faker
  • Bot: Teddy:
  • Support: Effort
  • Coach: Kim Jeong-soo

Top Esports (LPL No. 2 seed)

  • Top: 369
  • Jungle: Karsa
  • Mid: knight
  • Bot: JackeyLove
  • Support: QuiQui, yuyanjiaa
  • Coach: Cresent

FunPlus Phoenix (LPL No. 3 seed)

  • Top: GimGoon, Khan
  • Jungle: Tian
  • Mid: Doinb
  • Bot: Lwx
  • Support: Crisp
  • Coach: WarHorse, REFRA1N

Damwon Gaming (LCK No. 4 seed)

  • Top: Nuguri
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: ShowMaker
  • Bot: Ghost, Nuclear
  • Support: CHoit, Beryl
  • Coach: Zefa

Group B

JD Gaming (LPL No. 1 seed)

  • Top: Zoom
  • Jungle: Kanavi
  • Mid: Yagao
  • Bot: Loken
  • Support: LvMao, Peace
  • Coach: Homme, huge

Gen.G (LCK No. 2 seed)

  • Top: Rascal
  • Jungle: Clid
  • Mid: Bdd
  • Bot: Ruler
  • Support: Life, Kellin
  • Coach: oDin, Tom

DragonX (LCK No. 3 seed)

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Pyosik
  • Mid: Chovy, Quad
  • Bot: Deft
  • Support: Keria
  • Coach: cvMax

Invictus Gaming (LPL No. 4 seed)

  • Top: TheShy
  • Jungle: Ning
  • Mid: Rookie
  • Bot: Puff
  • Support: Baolan, Southwind, Reheal
  • Coach: fly

Scores and standings

Group stage

The group stage of the competition is split into two groups of four teams. It’ll be carried out in a single round-robin, with the two top teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage of the event.

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1T100
2Top Esports00
3FunPlus Phoenix00
4Damwon00

Group A: Matches (May 28)

T100FunPlus Phoenix
Damwon00Top Esports
T100Damwon
FunPlus Phoenix00Top Esports
FunPlus Phoenix00Damwon
T100Top Esports

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1JD Gaming00
2Gen.G00
3DragonX00
4Invictus Gaming00

Group B: Matches (May 29)

JD Gaming00Gen.G
DragonX00Invictus Gaming
DragonX00Gen.G
FunPlus Phoenix00Invictus Gaming
Invictus Gaming00Gen.G
DragonX00JD Gaming

Knockout stage

The knockout stage, including the semifinals and finals, will be single elimination. Matches are best-of-five, with the first game in each series being blind pick. The remaining games of each series will be draft pick.

Semifinals

TBD0
TBD0
TBD0
TBD0

Finals

TBD0
TBD0