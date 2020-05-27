Mid-Season Cup scores and standings

Eight of the top League of Legends teams in Korea and China are going head-to-head starting May 28 in a brawl of epic proportions.
To replace Riot’s canceled Mid-Season Invitational, the 2020 Mid-Season Cup features the top four teams from the LCK and LPL in a four-day $600,000 tournament.
The Mid-Season Cup will be held online, with the Korean teams competing from LoL Park in Seoul and the Chinese representatives playing from the Shanghai LPL Arena. The event will adhere to the local health regulations of both cities and will feature no live audiences.
Here are all the teams, rosters, scores, and standings for the Mid-Season Cup.
Teams and rosters
Group A
T1 (LCK No. 1 seed)
Top: Canna, Roach
Jungle: Cuzz, Ellim
Mid: Faker
Bot: Teddy:
Support: Effort
Coach: Kim Jeong-soo
Top Esports (LPL No. 2 seed)
Top: 369
Jungle: Karsa
Mid: knight
Bot: JackeyLove
Support: QuiQui, yuyanjiaa
Coach: Cresent
FunPlus Phoenix (LPL No. 3 seed)
Top: GimGoon, Khan
Jungle: Tian
Mid: Doinb
Bot: Lwx
Support: Crisp
Coach: WarHorse, REFRA1N
Damwon Gaming (LCK No. 4 seed)
Top: Nuguri
Jungle: Canyon
Mid: ShowMaker
Bot: Ghost, Nuclear
Support: CHoit, Beryl
Coach: Zefa
Group B
JD Gaming (LPL No. 1 seed)
Top: Zoom
Jungle: Kanavi
Mid: Yagao
Bot: Loken
Support: LvMao, Peace
Coach: Homme, huge
Gen.G (LCK No. 2 seed)
Top: Rascal
Jungle: Clid
Mid: Bdd
Bot: Ruler
Support: Life, Kellin
Coach: oDin, Tom
DragonX (LCK No. 3 seed)
Top: Doran
Jungle: Pyosik
Mid: Chovy, Quad
Bot: Deft
Support: Keria
Coach: cvMax
Invictus Gaming (LPL No. 4 seed)
Top: TheShy
Jungle: Ning
Mid: Rookie
Bot: Puff
Support: Baolan, Southwind, Reheal
Coach: fly
Scores and standings
Group stage
The group stage of the competition is split into two groups of four teams. It’ll be carried out in a single round-robin, with the two top teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage of the event.
Group A
Position
Team
Wins
Losses
1
T1
0
0
2
Top Esports
0
0
3
FunPlus Phoenix
0
0
4
Damwon
0
0
Group A: Matches (May 28)
T1
0
0
FunPlus Phoenix
Damwon
0
0
Top Esports
T1
0
0
Damwon
FunPlus Phoenix
0
0
Top Esports
FunPlus Phoenix
0
0
Damwon
T1
0
0
Top Esports
Group B
Position
Team
Wins
Losses
1
JD Gaming
0
0
2
Gen.G
0
0
3
DragonX
0
0
4
Invictus Gaming
0
0
Group B: Matches (May 29)
JD Gaming
0
0
Gen.G
DragonX
0
0
Invictus Gaming
DragonX
0
0
Gen.G
FunPlus Phoenix
0
0
Invictus Gaming
Invictus Gaming
0
0
Gen.G
DragonX
0
0
JD Gaming
Knockout stage
The knockout stage, including the semifinals and finals, will be single elimination. Matches are best-of-five, with the first game in each series being blind pick. The remaining games of each series will be draft pick.