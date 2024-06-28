Image Credit: Bethesda
Jinx riding on a rocket and smiling
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Swarm is so popular, LoL devs have started turning away PBE players

Are you one of the lucky PBE players?
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 12:36 pm

League of Legends’ newest mode, Swarm, has become so popular on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) that the dev team has had to intervene and prevent more players from getting their hands on it.

Riot Games’ senior engineering manager for League, Riot H28 G Evo, announced yesterday via Twitter/X that the PBE servers are “close to our server capacity limits.” Thus, the devs will be monitoring the situation with potential queue timers being added for solo queue players.

This shouldn’t be new for players familiar with Riot’s games, though. The PBE constantly reaches max capacity because of other modes, such as Teamfight Tactics, specifically when the latest set is released onto the testing server. Riot is simply controlling the situation to ensure as many players can play Swarm as possible and that the mode will be ready to be deployed onto the live servers by its expected release date.

Swarm is under three weeks away from its expected release date of July 17, the same time Patch 14.14 drops, along with the new League champion Aurora. Riot is looking to make sure Swarm is in the best condition possible to prevent delays, and several important bug fixes are being implemented onto the PBE server.

Swarm is a League PvE mode that throws players into a chaotic bullet heaven survival journey. Players will fight off waves of Primordians, sea creatures from the Anima skin line. You can run it solo, but players are encouraged to play with a party, exploring the various maps and completing several challenges as they look to protect the world.

If you want to get your hands on Swarm, follow our guide to find out how to get a PBE account.

Author
Image of Jordan Marney
Jordan Marney
Freelance writer covering League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. Over five years in the industry with one of my biggest highlights getting to interview Faker at the 2022 LoL World Championship. You can reach out to me via X.
twitter