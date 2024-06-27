Image Credit: Bethesda
League of Legends art showing champions fighting the villains in the upcoming Swarm PvE mode.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot implements several important bug fixes for LoL Swarm on PBE

Ironing out all the wrinkles.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 12:08 pm

League of Legends‘ new Swarm game mode has already taken over the PBE as players swarm the test servers to try out the long-awaited PvE format, but Riot Games is already implementing some much-needed fixes and changes as they ramp up towards the official launch.

League‘s lead designer, August Browning, showed off a whole changelog for the upcoming mode, including some big fixes to some nagging bugs that have been ruining some playthroughs. It is a great sign for players who are hoping that Swarm becomes the next beloved unique game mode to grace the popular title, especially after fans have been asking for another non-traditional mode since Odyssey.

For example, the developers recently fixed a game-breaking bug involved with the ultimate ability of Jinx, Leona, and Briar that would not only force them to walk places but would also break the WASD movement system. Another bug involved the Aatrox in-game boss, where players would get stuck on pillars that he’d spawn in, leading to their untimely demise.

They also fixed multiple other bugs and glitches that were reported by the player base in both the client and in-game while also applying some changes to champions and their abilities. Yasuo, for example, has been nerfed across the board with decreases to his base critical strike chance, his E shield duration, and his evolve base damage.

Leona is getting a nerf to her base health, her shield duration, and her E explosion radius, while Briar’s ultimate ability has reduced healing to make better use of her passive in her enhanced frenzy state. Overall, the developers are still tinkering with the numbers behind the scenes and getting feedback from the community as they perfect the systems before launch.

League‘s new Swarm game mode is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, July 17, with Patch 14.14.

