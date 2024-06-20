League of Legends‘ second champion of 2024 is coming soon. Aurora is the newest addition to the game’s ever-expanding roster, and she’s bringing a ton of diversity in both her character and abilities that should introduce a new flair to Summoner’s Rift and beyond.

Aurora is a solo lane skirmisher mage who can play in both the mid and top lane, boasting great mobility, a good amount of damage, and a flurry of different abilities that can help her slow down and trap her enemies for a possible wombo combo alongside her teammates. She’s also the first champion on League’s roster with autism, furthering Riot Games’ representation and diversity.

If you’re looking to hop into a game with this new champion, here is Aurora’s release date in League of Legends.

Aurora release date in LoL

Not much longer now. Image via Riot Games

Aurora will be released in League on Wednesday, July 17 with Patch 14.14. She’ll be available in all game modes, but until then, players can try her new abilities out on the League public beta testing server for free.

She should be an exciting addition to the game’s lineup, serving as a solo laner who can both engage and disengage from any skirmishes she sees fit. The Vastayan also has great wave clear and damage but lacks hard crowd control to set up her abilities.

As a result, she’ll need some good frontline champions to lock down her foes as she hops in to follow up with her own skills.

