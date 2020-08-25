Suning finish third in LPL Summer Split after sweeping LGD

Suning wrapped up their 2020 LPL Summer Split season in third place today after securing a decisive 3-0 win over LGD Gaming.

Jungler Lê “SofM” Quang Duy popped off in this League of Legends match, receiving all three Player of the Game awards for his godlike performance throughout the entire series. He played three different champions: Lee Sin, Kayn, and Jarvan. He swapped between a more supportive and more carry-oriented role with ease, leading his team to victory and achieving a combined scoreline of 13/15/33.

SN 3⃣-0⃣ LGD!



"My philosophy is, it’s always very rewarding when you can make an audience laugh. I don’t mind making fun of myself. I like self-deprecating comedy. But I’d like you to laugh with me occasionally, too.”



– Dwayne Johnson (and also SN & LGD) pic.twitter.com/tS8vs9A40z — LPL (@lplenglish) August 25, 2020

The series began on a high note for LGD. They secured a gold lead and maintained it for most of the game. Victory appeared to be in their grasp after reaching a 10,000 gold difference. But Suning didn’t give up and kept farming and contesting objectives. After a miraculous play by SofM, Suning won a fight and closed out the first game of the series.

LGD failed to find anything meaningful in the second game. SofM popped off on Kayn, securing early leads for his team all over the map. Wherever ex-SKT jungler Peanut went, SofM was there to counter him. After demolishing LGD for over 30 minutes, Suning ended the second game and went on to match point.

The third game of the series looked intense for both teams. Suning were one step closer to winning the match while LGD went all out to try to attempt to reverse sweep the dominant squad. LGD secured early gold leads all across the map and looked in control of the game. But all hope was lost after Suning got their core items and grouped up. They kept winning fight after fight and eventually ended the game following a 28-minute teamfight.

Suning have been a part of the LPL since the 2017 Summer Split. While they had a couple of top-four regular season finishes, they always seemed to fail in the playoffs. This third-place finish is their best since the organization’s inception, which will give them a shot at the Regional Qualifier.

Suning will face LGD Gaming once again in the Regional Finals for a spot in the 2020 League World Championship. The Regional Finals will take place from Aug. 28 and 30, where we’ll find out the last two teams from China to advance to Worlds this year as the region’s third and fourth seed.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.