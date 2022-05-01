Cloud9 is adding Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw to the org’s LCS Academy roster for Summer, sources have told Dot Esports, with the experienced Australian support to replace the team’s duo combo Jonah “Isles” Rosario and Kim “Winsome” Dong-keon in the org’s reserve-grade League of Legends lineup.

The signing coincides with Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen role swapping to support and re-joining the C9 starting team. Destiny will deputize the Dane during his move.

Destiny’s move from Immortals to C9 Academy will see him reunite with former Oceanic partner Calvin “k1ng” Truong. The duo first combined on Dire Wolves in 2017 and won back-to-back domestic titles. The Aussie combo reunited on Mammoth in 2019 and won Split 2 playoffs and represented Oceania at Worlds.

Cloud9 top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami was also on the Mammoth lineup.

Following Mammoth’s storming Oceanic Pro League title and Worlds campaign in Berlin, Destiny moved to Europe’s top competition, the LEC, and joined Origen alongside other standout League of Legends stars like Barney “Alphari” Morris, Elias “Upset” Lipp, and Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir, the latter of whom eventually joined Destiny on Immortals. The Aussie star signed with the LCS team in late 2020.

Destiny played 124 games for Immortals across three seasons, which included a top-six finish in the 2021 Championship. He will be replaced by Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun.

C9 Academy has also added Jay “Sheiden” as its new jungler.

Sebastian “Malice” Edholm was originally part of the Academy squad, but has since moved into a coaching role last week. Darshan “Darshan” Upadhyaya and Jouhan “Copy” Pathmanathan are expected to stay with the team.

The org’s Academy roster finished second place in NA Academy 2022 Spring with a 7–8–3 record, only finishing behind Counter Logic Gaming’s reserve side. A surprise upper bracket loss to Dignitas at Proving Grounds rattled C9’s quest for Academy glory this season, however. They were eliminated by 100 Thieves in the lower bracket.

Isles and Winsome, both of whom had stints in the Academy side and LCS lineup, are still in the process of finding new homes. The pair are signed to C9 until 2024.