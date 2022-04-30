Immortals parts ways with support Destiny ahead of 2022 LCS Summer Split

Immortals took the first steps towards revamping its League of Legends roster for the 2022 Summer Split. The North American organization said goodbye to 24-year-old support Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw today following the team’s dismal performance in the Spring Split.

“Today we’re saying farewell to [Destiny],” the team wrote. “Thank you for everything you’ve dedicated to the team since joining in late 2020. From the laughs to the hooks, you’ve been an unforgettable part of our history and we’re wishing you the best in all that you do.”

The team ended the 2022 Spring Split at the bottom of the LCS with a 5-13 record alongside TSM, who bested Immortals both times the teams clashed on stage. Immortals has consistently placed in the lower half of the standings since the organization rejoined the LCS as a franchise in 2020.

Earlier this month, League insider Alejandro Gomis reported that Korean support Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun had signed with Immortals for the upcoming split. IgNar last played under Evil Geniuses but parted ways with the team in January of this year. With IgNar on the roster, EG placed third in the 2021 Summer Split, securing a spot in the subsequent playoffs. They ultimately fell at the hands of Cloud9 in the second round of the losers bracket, however.

While Immortals turns its gaze towards rebuilding for the upcoming Summer Split, which begins June 18, League fans across the globe are gearing up for the group stage of the esport’s next big event. The Mid-Season Invitational, one of two major annual international tournaments, will begin on May 10.