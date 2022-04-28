When does the 2022 LCS Summer Split start?

While Evil Geniuses represent the LCS at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea, nine other North American League of Legends teams will continue to prepare for the second half of the 2022 regular season.

The Summer Split has traditionally kicked off in mid-June each year, and this season is no exception. The 2022 LCS Summer Split will begin on Saturday, June 18, according to the league.

The Spring Split officially ended when EG took home the trophy on April 23, giving teams exactly eight weeks of downtime to prepare for the summer. During that time frame, teams are allowed to sign free agents, engage in trades, and make any changes that could improve their rosters heading into the summer.

Unlike last season, teams’ records from the Spring Split will not carry over into the summer. On June 18, when the split begins, every team in the league will see their records refreshed to 0-0. For teams like TSM, who lost 13 out of 18 games in the spring, the reversion back to the LCS’ old format is a welcome change. Others, like Spring Split top seed Team Liquid, will be on equal footing with the rest of the league for the first time since January.

The 2022 Summer Split will last eight weeks, with the playoffs beginning on Aug. 20. The league has not yet revealed where this year’s LCS Championship finals will take place, although a venue should be expected “in the coming months,” according to Riot Games.

The LCS has not yet released an official schedule for the Summer Split. Matchups between teams should be expected to be revealed before the second half of the LCS season officially begins on June 18.