Rogue reportedly starts LEC offseason with top lane swap after disappointing 2024 Winter Split

Changing the recipe.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Feb 9, 2024 02:56 pm
Rogue logo and name on the LEC stage.
Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

After failing to make the 2024 LEC Winter Playoffs, Rogue might be making some changes to its League of Legends roster for the next split.

The team is reportedly swapping out current starting top laner Szygenda for former Astralis top laner Finn, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. This would mark the 24-year-old’s second stint with Rogue in his career, having played with the organization from 2019 to 2020. Finn is also supposedly the only roster move being made by Rogue before the Spring Split begins.

Could Finn be the missing piece in Rogue's puzzle? Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games/ESPAT

This reported move comes after Rogue fell to a horrendous 2-7 record, missing the postseason alongside Karmine Corp. This also marks the first time in the organization’s history that its League division has missed the next round of a season, even though fans and analysts expected them to be a mid-tier team at worst.

If this move is confirmed, Finn would be joining Rogue after spending three years across North America and Europe, including time with teams like CLG, Excel Esports, and Astralis. He hasn’t seen too much success on those specific rosters, especially after his last season where he and his team finished in ninth place with a 3-6 record.

Finn would, however, be reuniting with former teammates Markoon and Larssen, having spent time with the former on Excel and the latter with Rogue during their Ultraliga run in 2019. This could help with building synergy since he is knowledgeable about their specific playstyles and could allow for easier onboarding with the rest of his new teammates.

Meanwhile, the 2024 LEC Winter Split continues through the playoffs. You can catch all of the action when the broadcast resumes on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Read Article Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Aurelion Sol's splash art in League of Legends
Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
URF is back in League of Legends and these are the five strongest and best carries to win with.
LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
LoL pro Revenge staring at his monitor, preparing to compete.
LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Maokai remains dominant as a support in LoL Patch 14.3 following kit adjustments
The splash art of Haunted Maokai, a creepy take on the Twisted Treant.
Maokai remains dominant as a support in LoL Patch 14.3 following kit adjustments
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Feb 8, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.