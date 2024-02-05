Karmine Corp reportedly already making changes to its LEC team ahead of 2024 Spring Split

Karmine Corp’s LEC team is reportedly undergoing a major coaching shake-up for the 2024 Spring Split.

Following a 2-7 Winter Split for the French organization, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi won’t be reprising his role as the head coach, with the reins likely to be handed over to the team’s current assistant coach, according to a report by Sheep Esports. Rehareha “Reha” Ramanana, who has been a part of the organization since 2020 and served as the League of Legends team’s head coach throughout 2023, will reportedly be taking on the head coach position in the spring.

Karmine Corp’s Bo walking out the LEC Arena after losing to Rogue in the 2024 LEC Winter Split. Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

The decision to alter the team’s coaching leadership comes on the heels of a disappointing split for KC. The team concluded the split with two back-to-back wins in the last week of the regular season after starting the year with a seven-game losing streak. While the underwhelming performance was likely to prompt changes ahead of the Spring Split, at the announcement of YamatoCannon’s reported removal from KC, fans underlined how little time the coach had to work on the team, with results shown at the end of the third week of the competition.

In a recent interview with Dot Esports, YamatoCannon reflected on the challenges he faced during the “ruthless” regular season characterized by best-of-ones and adapting to a new patch. After KC’s first week, he emphasized the need to “bounce back” quickly to reach the playoffs. But the team only showed results after their goal of qualifying for the next stage of the competition was already out of reach.

Karmine Corp boasts a massive following and its entry into the LEC was hyped by the org’s dedicated fan base and backed up by its impressive history in the LFL and EMEA Masters. Record-breaking viewership marked the team’s LEC debut, fueled by passionate fan support both online and in the new Berlin Riot Games Arena—and it’s unlikely to be dialed down in the future.

While the Winter Split Playoffs await to crown the first 2024 LEC champion, KC fans will have to wait for any official announcement regarding the team ahead of the Spring Split, which is scheduled to kick off in March.