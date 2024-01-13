LEC instantly breaks last year’s Winter Split viewership record with 2024 season debut

Over 600K people tuned in for the match between Fnc and KC.

The LEC Winter Split 2024 saw a record-breaking opening day with higher peak viewership than the entire first split of the previous season. EsportsCharts reported a peak viewership during the first day, three hours into the split, surpassing the peak of 555,521 during the 2023 Winter Split finals.

The LEC 2023 Winter Split, which reached its pinnacle during the finals match between MAD Lions and G2 Esports, boasted a peak viewership of 555K, per EsportsCharts. However, the opening day of the LEC 2024 Season has already surpassed this figure, signaling a remarkable upturn in viewer engagement.

According to EsportsCharts, the LEC 2024 Winter Split’s opening day reported an astonishing peak viewership, with over 600K viewers, just three hours into the split, during the match between Fnatic and Karmine Corp.

LEC 2024 Winter Split’s day 1 viewership. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This early success has sparked excitement and speculation among fans, analysts, and industry experts, attributing the surge to several factors, with Karmine Corp being a focal point.

Maximilian Peter Schmidt, director of LoL Esports EMEA, celebrated the milestone on social media. Comparing the first week of the 2023 season, which peaked at 461,000 viewers according to Schmidt, he also thanked the league’s official co-streamers, which include KCorp’s co-owner, Kamel “Kameto” Kebir. During the match, the French streamer alone registered over 140K viewers on Twitch.

LEC’s official co-stream by Kameto on Twitch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Over the past three years, KCorp has rapidly built one of the largest and most passionate fan bases in the League of Legends community. After acquiring Astralis’ spot, KCorp’s inclusion in the LEC brought forth a wave—or better, a wall—of anticipation, promising an unprecedented debut that could shatter viewership records in 2024.

KCorp facing Fnatic, the longest-standing team in the league and one renowned for its loyal fanbase in the opening matchup added an extra layer of depth to the viewership dynamic that marked an impactful beginning of the 2024 League Season in EMEA.

The fusion of Karmine Corp’s passionate fanbase and the already established viewership of the LEC paints a promising picture for the success of the league in the 2024 season. As the tournament progresses, the high-stakes format might lead to more exciting matches and an even higher peak viewership number.