Riot confirms YouTube Theater as host for 2024 LCS Championship

North American League of Legends fans now officially know the location of the 2024 LCS Championship. Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, with a capacity of 6,000, will host North America’s finest as they battle for the Summer Split trophy, Riot Games announced today.

Although an LCS finals has taken place in Los Angeles in the past, this is the first time the Summer Split finals will be decided in L.A. The 2024 LCS Spring finals were played in the 300-seat Riot Games Arena, the same venue as the regular season.

Are you excited about the 2024 LCS Championship? Image via Riot Games

In the media release, Riot announced its plans to fill at least 5,000 of the 6,000 allocated seats for this event. As Riot has done with events in the past, it’s collaborating with Mastercard to offer a 24-hour presale purchase window. This offer is exclusive to Mastercard holders and starts at 12pm CT on Thursday, June 27. For non-Mastercard holders, tickets will go on sale at 12pm CT on Friday, June 28.

This could be the last true LCS finals in its current capacity after Riot recently announced it’s drastically changing the landscape of League esports in 2025. These changes include the LCS merging with the CBLoL and the LLA to form an Americas League. This new league will see the region divided into two conferences, and the North Conference is set to include six LCS teams, one from the LLA, and a squad from NA’s tier-two scene. This means the LCS brand could change to match the new Americas League. Riot, however, has yet to decide on this.

