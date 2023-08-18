Riot is already changing LoL Arena’s last update to add more buffs

League of Legends Patch 13.16 rolled out on Aug. 16 with a bunch of Arena balance changes for players to enjoy the mode’s final weeks. But Riot Games is not done with this patch and has now shipped a couple of changes to both champions and items.

On Aug 18, a micro-patch hit the live servers, focusing on changes to Zeke’s Convergence, Diana, Gragra, and Galio.

Hey all,

Hope you're enjoying 13.16 so far! A micropatch just went live with a nerf Zeke's Convergence in Arena, as it's been outputting some pretty crazy damage numbers.

Additionally a few champion changes didn't make it into the patch notes at first, details in the reply. — Madness Heroo (@MadnessHeroo) August 18, 2023

The changes with this update include:

Zeke’s Convergence: Damage decreased from 50-100 (based on level) (+2.5 percent HP) (+15 percent AP) to 30-70 (based on level) (+1.5 percent HP) (+10 percent AP)

Diana: Passive AP ratio increased from 50 percent to 75 percent W base shield increased from 45-105 to 60-160 R base damage increased from 200-400 to 300-600

Galio: Q base damage increased from 70-210 to 100-280 W Ability Haste increased from zero to 30 W passive shield health ratio increased from six percent to 10 W passive shield out of combat timer decreased from 12 seconds to five seconds R stun duration increased from 0.75 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Gragas: Passive cooldown decreased from 12 seconds to four seconds W maximum health damage increased from seven percent to 12 percent



Diana, Gragas, and Galio haven’t been popular picks in Arena since the mode went live on July 20. While it seemed like they have the perfect kit for dueling, chasing down enemies, and showing off their mechanical prowess, their damage output was just too low.

This micro-patch will surely make up for that. The changes should give the champs a substantial boost, making them more than viable in Arena.

