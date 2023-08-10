The doors may be swinging shut on the League of Legends Arena playlist soon, but that won’t stop Riot Games from tinkering with the 2v2v2v2 game mode’s flourishing metagame right up to closing time⁠⁠⁠—and that’s exactly what the developers are doing in August’s next update, which is quite the whopper.

When will League Arena Patch 13.16 go live?

League Arena updates are always bundled into the League-proper patches, which means these changes will be going live on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Riot likes to make sure the patch staging times are staggered a little to avoid any problematic hitches in rollouts, so it’s region-specific. My updates (I play in Australia) always go live around 10am AEST. For all the other major League regions, here are key patching times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to these changes releasing:

Expect several hours of League server downtime on that date.

What’s changing in League Arena in Patch 13.16?

The next League Arena patch is going to ship out a whopping 21 champion changes (divided between 18 buffs and three nerfs) and will also include tweaks for 14 Augments and at least a dozen items.

Riot leans toward buffs over nerfs

In regards to buffs, Riot seems to be leaning toward giving popular characters who haven’t really found their footing in Arena a little boost, including Akali (who was buffed last patch too), Lee Sin, Xerath, and Ezreal. Other characters like Nidalee, LeBlanc, Gragas, and Ekko are also in line to get Patch 13.16 buffs.

Three champions are heading the other way: Fiora, Warwick, and Cassiopeia, all of whom I flagged as powerful picks in my League Arena rankings recently.

Riot clearly want Akali to be a premier pick in the new 2v2v2v2 mode. Image via Riot Games

More power for lagging Augments

Riot is trying to bring a few of the League Arena Augments up a tier in the mode’s waning days, with big boosts for flagging picks like Tormentor, Blunt Force, From Beginning to End, and Combo Master. Of the nine Augments getting buffs in Patch 13.16, only Phenomenal Evil and First Aid Kit got changes that altered defensive capabilities⁠—they are getting cooldown and shields respectively.

On the other side of the coin, most of the Augments being nerfed, including Tank It or Leave It, Ok Boomerang, and Spirit Link, are all tied to damage.

Several weaker Augments are getting a leg up this update. Image via Riot Games

Stats the name of the game for item changes

In the item department, 10 items are getting buffs, while just five are being nerfed. There’s a specific focus Riot is placing on these buyable boosts in League Arena too, with more than half the changes targetting underlying stats, ranging from maximum health, armor, and magic resist to base damage and haste.

I’ve put together a full list of changes below. Remember, these are still being tested on the League PBE, so not every single one may land on live servers.

League Arena Patch 13.16 notes

Champions

Xerath

Q base damage increased from 70-230 to 100-260.

R base damage increased from 180-280 to 250-350.

Sion

Q min. base damage increased from 40-120 to 65-145, max base damage increased from 90-350 to 130-390.

W stacks for champion kills increased from 15 to 45.

E armor reduction increased from 20 to 40 percent, slow increased from 40-60 to 55-75 percent.

R minimum damage increased from 150-450 to 200-500, max damage increased from 400-1200 to 600-1400.

Lee Sin

Q ability haste increased by 30.

W lifesteal and spell vamp increased from 5-27 to 15-35 percent, shield value increased from 50-250 to 60-300.

E base damage increase from 35-155 to 55-195, slow increased from 20-80 to 40-80 percent.

Nunu and Willump

Q ability haste increased to 30 (12-8 to 9.23-6.15), base damage increased from 100-340 (plus 65 percent ability power)(plus five percent bonus health) to 120-360 (plus 70 percent ability power)(plus seven percent bonus health).

R base damage increased from 625-1275 (plus 300 percent ability power) to 655-1305, shield increased from 65-85 (plus 150 percent ability power)(plus 30-50 percent bonus health) to 85-105 (plus 40-60 percent bonus health).

Ezreal

Q damage increased from 20-120 (plus 130 percent attack damage)(plus 15 percent ability power) to 30-135 (plus 135 percent attack damage)(plus 17 percent ability power).

E ability hasted increased to 15 (21.67-11.67 to 19.2-10), damage increased from 80-280 (plus 50 percent bonus attack damage)(plus 75 percent ability power) to 90-290 (plus 50 percent bonus attack damage)(plus 80 percent ability power).

Akali

Passive base attack damage ratio increased from 60 to 70 percent, ability power ratio increased from 55 to 65 percent.

W energy restore increased from 100 to 150.

Bugfix: Now properly gets the plus 100 max energy from global Arena buffs.

Evelynn

Q base damage increased from 25-45 (plus 30 percent ability power)(In total: 75-135 (plus 90 percent ability power)) to 35-55 (plus 30 percent ability power)(In total: 105-165 (plus 90 percent ability power)), bonus magic damage now 25-65 (plus 30 percent ability power)(In total: 75-195 (plus 90 percent ability power).

E base damage increased from 55-115 (plus three percent (plus 1.5 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s maximum health) to five percent of max. Health, empowered E magic damage increased from 75-175 (plus four percent(plus 2.5 percent per 100 ability power) of target’s max. Health to seven percent max. health.

Hecarim

Q base damage increased from 60-160 (plus 90 percent bonus attack damage) to 80-190 (plus 90 bonus attack damage).

W healing increased from 25 percent (plus two percent of 100 bonus attack damage) of the damage dealt to enemies to 35 percent (plus three percent of 100 bonus attack damage) of the damage dealt to enemies.

E minimum base damage increased from 30-90 (plus 50 percent bonus attack damage) to 50-110 (plus 60 percent bonus attack damage), maximum damage 60-180 (plus 100 percent bonus attack damage) to 100-220 (plus 120 percent bonus attack damage).

Sejuani

Passive stun hit damage increased from 10 to 12 percent max health.

Q ability hasted increased by 20.

E per champion cooldown reduced from eight to five.

Cho’Gath

Q ability hasted increased by 25, damage increased from 80-320 to 100-340, slow increased from 60 to 70 percent.

E damage increased from 22-70 to 32-80, slow increased from 30-50 to 40-60.

R ability hasted increased by 30, champion damage increased from 300-650 to 400-750, health per stack increased from 80-160 to 100-200.

Tryndamere

Passive gains 50 percent more fury.

Q base heal increased from 30-70 (plus 30 percent ability power) to 60-140 (plus 50 percent ability power), heal per fury increased from 0.5-2.3 (plus 1.2 percent ability power) to 1-4 (plus two percent ability power).

W slow increased from 30-60 to 50-80 percent, attack damage reduction increased from 20-80 to 30-120.

Nidalee

Passive movement speed doubled.

Q ranged minimum ability power ratio increased from 50 to 80 percent, melee attack damage ratio increased from 0.75 total attack damage to 1.2 total attack damage.

W maximum traps increased from 4-10 to 100.

E ranged base heal increased from 35-95 to 60-180, ranged bonus attack speed increased from 20-60 to 40-80 percent, melee attack damage ratio now 80 percent base attack damage (was zero).

Quinn

Passive damage bonus increased from 10-95 (based on level) (plus 16-50 percent (based on level) attack damage) to 11.5-109.25 (based on level) (plus 18.4-57.5 percent (based on level) attack damage).

Q damage ratio increased from plus 80-120 percent attack damage and plus 50 percent ability power to plus 90-130 attack damage and plus 75 percent ability power.

W passive attack speed increased from 28-60 to 30-70 percent, active’s ability haste increased by 100.

R damage increased from 70 to 100 percent attack damage.

LeBlanc

Q base damage increased from 65-165 (plus 40 percent ability power) to 75-175 (plus 40 percent ability power).

W ability hasted increased to 15.

R ability hasted increased to 15.

RQ1 base damage increased from 70-210 (plus 40 percent ability power) to 90-230 (plus 50 percent ability power).

RE1 base damage increased from 70-210 (plus 40 percent ability power) to 90-230 (plus 50 percent ability power).

Ekko

Passive damage increased from 30-140 (based on level) plus 90 percent ability power to 33-154 (based on level) plus 90 percent ability power.

Q first hit damage increased from 60-120 to 70-130, second hit damage increased from 40-140 to 50-150.

W base bonus magic damage increased from three to four percent of target’s missing health when they are below 30 percent.

Gragas

Passive cooldown reduced from 12 to four seconds.

W targets max health damage increased from seven to 12 percent.

Diana

Passive ability power ratio increased from 50 to 75 percent.

W base shield increased from 45-105 to 60-160.

R base damage increased from 200-400 to 300-600.

Galio

Q base damage increased from 70-210 to 100-280.

W ability hasted now plus 30, passive shield health ratio increased from six to 10 percent, passive shield out of combat timer reduced from 12 to five seconds.

R stun duration increased from 0.75 to 1.5 seconds.

Fiora

Passive true damage reduced from three percent (plus four percent per 100 base attack damage) to two percent (plus three percent per 100 base attack damage).

W ability hasted minus 20.

Warwick

Q percent health damage reduced from 6-10 to 5-9 percent, attack damage ratio reduced from 1.2 to one percent.

E ability hasted minus 20.

R base damage reduced from 175-525 to 100-300.

Cassiopeia

Passive bonus move speed reduced by 30 percent.

W ability hasted minus 30.

Items

Edge of Night

Health increased from 325 to 400.

Imperial Mandate

Initial proc damage increased from 50-90 to 70-130.

Ally proc damage increased from 100-160 to 120-200.

Night Harvester

Cooldown reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.

Everfrost

Root and slow duration increased from one to 1.5 seconds.

Adrdent Censor

Attack speed granted increased from 30 to 40 percent.

On-hit damage increased from 20 to 25.

Goredrinker

Health increased from 200 to 300.

Attack damage increased from 50 to 55.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield amount increased from 400-1000 to 600-1200.

Galeforce

Cooldown reduced from 45 to 30 seconds.

Attack speed increased from 15 to 25 percent.

Kraken Slayer

Attack damage increased from 35 to 40.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Move speed increased from 35 to 40.

Eclipse

Proc percent max health damage reduced from eight to seven percent.

Radiant Virtue

Periodic heal reduced from six percent max health to four percent max health.

Augments

Phenomenal Evil

Cooldown increased from 0.75 global to 0.75 per spell slot (P/Q/W/E/R).

Circle of Death

Damage conversion increased from 40 to 50 percent.

Combo Master

Phase Rush move speed increased from 15-40 to 20-60 percent.

From Beginning to End

First Strike damage amp increased from 11 to 15 percent.

Dark Harvest base damage increased from 25-75 (plus 30 percent bonus attack damage)(plus 20 percent ability power)(plus six per stack) to 50-100 (plus 35 percent bonus attack damage)(plus 25 percent ability power)(plus 10 per stack).

Blunt Force

Percent attack damage increased from 10 to 15 percent.

Tormentor

Total burn percent max health damage increased from four to five percent.

First Aid Kit

Heal and shield power increased from 20 to 25 percent.

Eureka

Ability power to haste conversion increased from 20 to 25 percent.

With Haste

Haste as move speed reduced from two to 1.5.

Restless Restoration

Base heal per 1,000 units traveled reduced from 50-150 to 30-150.

Tank It or Leave It

Critical Defend damage reduction reduced from 40 to 30 percent.

Ok Boomerang

Damage reduced from 55-275 (plus 30 percent bonus attack damage) to 45-225 (plus 25 percent bonus attack damage)(plus 17 percent ability power).

Spirit Link

Damage redirected reduced from 30 to 25 percent (N.b. Live tooltip is bugged to say 40 percent but previous value is 30 percent).

Healing copied increased from 40 to 45 percent.

QoL Changes

