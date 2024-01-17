Riot Forge confirms it’s only working on single-player games

Riot Forge is on the verge of releasing its sixth title, navigating the extravagant challenges of Yordles in a whole new adventure. But the vibrant experience will once again be exclusively single-player, and it’s now confirmed that this approach will extend to all future titles from Riot Forge.

The revelation came on the heels of the impending release of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, a crafting RPG developed by Lazy Bear Games and published by Riot Forge. In an interview with Dot Esports, the game’s creative director Nikita Kulaga emphasized that Bandle Tale is designed to be a “strong experience,” but one exclusively for solo players. Creative director of Riot Forge Rowan Parker echoed this sentiment and underlined that this will be the case for its future games as well.

The upcoming Bandle Tale game will focus on Yordles and their city. Image via Riot Games

Parker said there is “no intention for Riot Forge games to have any multiplayer stuff,” dispelling the expectations of fans who had hoped for a heartwarming multiplayer story to dive into while exploring the world of Runeterra.

Riot Forge, having previously collaborated on five diverse games with different studios, including the rhythm runner Hextech Mayhem and the turn-based RPG Ruined King, has consistently adhered to a single-player narrative and thrived. Even the recently released Song of Nunu, a heartwarming game centered around the friendship of Nunu and Willump, followed suit with a cozy single-player experience—while some may argue that multiplayer features could have enhanced the title.

Despite the absence of multiplayer elements, Riot Forge’s unwavering commitment to storytelling and immersive gameplay promises a plethora of unexpected and enjoyable gaming adventures for solo players.