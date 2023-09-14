Bandle Tale is Riot Forge’s take on cozy farming sim Stardew Valley

Are you tired of the League of Legends grind and really need to take a break from solo queue and Hecarim stomping you? Well, you might soon be able to dive right into a cozy Stardew Valley-like Riot Forge title called Bandle Tale.

On Sept. 14, Lazy Bear Games studio and Riot Forge announced their upcoming title Bandle Tale, which finally allows fans to see the League world through Yordles’ eyes. The game is set in the stunning Bandle City, the hometown of Yordles like Teemo, Tristana, Gnar, Veigar, and Lulu.

Right as you make your own Yordle, the world of Bandle City will collapse as the portal network malfunctions, and no one else but you can save this quirky and whimsical town from falling into utter chaos. You’ll need to work hard, just like in Stardew Valley, gathering, crafting, and completing different quests.

Bandle Tale will be all about gathering and crafting. Image via Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games

Like Stardew Valley, Bandle Tale is a cozy pixel art game, but what makes it so special is that you’ll meet other fellow Yordles you know by name. Besides that, this game is packed with unique features like celebrations and even flying with Corki.

The details surrounding the exact release date of Bandle City and the gaming platforms on which this fuzzy game will be released remain unknown, but Riot Forge says more information will be revealed soon. It’s quite possible fans can expect this game to be released for Nintendo and PC, but other platforms aren’t out of the question.

Bandle Tale is a game made by Lazy Bear Games, a company set in Vilnius, Lithuania that has worked on titles like Graveyard Keeper, Punch Club, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward, and Swag and Sorcery. All of those games are made in the pixel art style. There’s no doubt the devs will go above and beyond to breathe life into Bandle City.

