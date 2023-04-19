Riot finally giving LoL players what they want with upcoming emote changes

Over the past few years, emotes have become commonplace in games, including League of Legends. In the six years since emotes launched in League, there haven’t been too many changes other than a few UI adjustments, and the additions of new emotes.

However, since Patch 13.8 went live and Patch 13.9’s changes have begun landing on the League PBE, players have noticed additional slots have been added to the emote wheel. On the PBE, players can now equip up to nine emotes.

According to one user, these additional slots replace the situational emotes, so while we get four extra slots, we no longer have slots for things like “First Blood” or “Ace.”

Even though these may not be ideal for some, others don’t mind not having these situational emotes and prefer the option to spam more emotes to their heart’s desires.

These emote changes are ones League players have wanted for a long time. Finding the emotes you want, especially when you have collected all 290 of them, can be challenging and you can only equip up to five in your wheel.

However, some players aren’t happy with the emote tweaks and are calling them ‘dumb’ because you can only have one emote wheel. Unfortunately, as one user suggested, there are technical issues with adding more emote wheels or commands. In particular, complaints circled around time; every second counts in MOBA games, and multiple emote wheels could mean players would take longer to find the correct emote, and your team could lose valuable opportunities. In turn, this could make or break your games.

While it may not be an extensive League change by any means, having an expanded emote wheel is a great start, even if it’s just four slots for the time being.