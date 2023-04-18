LoL players want Riot to add one simple feature to revitalize the emote system

We need to be able to strengthen our emote game.

There have been many changes to League of Legends since its launch over a decade ago, including the introduction of emotes.

Emotes are fun to show your style and flair, or to taunt, while on the Rift or in the Howling Abyss. In some cases, they can even help gameplay—like when OMG’s jungler Aki used them as a way to clear out vision to determine whether to gank in the LPL.

But no matter how you use your League emotes, there are currently 290 available. As one Reddit user pointed out on April 17, finding a specific emote isn’t easy as there’s no search bar, and the filter options are incredibly limited. The whole system has gotten so convoluted in the backend that players are demanding Riot fix the problem.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Riot Games

To find an emote, League players must either scroll through the list of the ones they’ve acquired or filter the emotes by acquisition date or name—both of which aren’t user-friendly. And if you’ve been playing League for a while or aren’t sure of an emote name, it’s next to impossible to find the one you’re looking for.

Many players have suggested that a search bar would be one of the best features the Riot developers could add to the emotes page, along with others, such as tags so players can tag their favorite emotes based on characters or themes.

Others suggested emote pages so you can have all of your bee emotes together or even specific champion emotes. And some called for emote sound previews to be added too.

Unfortunately, emotes and a few other features seem to have fallen to the back burner in Riot’s League development pipeline for the time being, so it may be unlikely we’ll ever see these helpful changes rolled out soon, if at all.

But it would certainly make all of our League emote games stronger.