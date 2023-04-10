Riot ‘exploring’ massive minion changes for LoL’s 2024 preseason

There is a possibility that one of League of Legends’ premiere features that has been present since the game was released—and one important to the MOBA genre as a whole—may be tuned significantly in the upcoming preseason.

Riot Axes and Riot Phroxzon, members of League’s development team, explained in a new blog post today that the team is actively looking into ways to better balance ADCs and fighters during the next preseason—two classes of champions that have remained very strong over the last several patches. While the team is looking at how changes to Mythic items may be a remedy to the problems the classes have, Axes and Phroxzon also said “differentiating the minions in each lane” may be a solution.

It is unclear as to how exactly Riot would make the minions in each lane unique, whether that be changing the structure of the existing waves or adding entirely new classes of minions into the game. Since this seems to still be in the ideation phase, it is not clear if this will actually be implemented in League in the future. But doing so would provide more depth specifically into the top lane, which many players have complained for years about being unimpactful at various stages of the game.

In the current state of League, the only way to empower minions is through the buff that Baron provides, giving them more health, making them faster, and also allowing them to deal considerably more damage. Certain champions like Malzahar and Bel’Veth are capable of creating minions of their own, though these act differently from the normal caster, melee, cannon, and super minions that spawn in lanes.

Players may remember items known as Banner of Command and Zz’Rot Portal that were removed from the game several seasons ago, which were the only way that champions could directly affect the strength of a minion outside of the Baron buff. It is not expected that these items will ever return to League in the state they were removed, but should Riot be hinting at adding new types of minions to the game, the devs may take inspiration from these controversial items.

While it remains unclear what exactly Riot has in store for League’s upcoming preseason at the end of this year, it’s likely that fans will learn a bit about the team’s plans this summer and even more details when the season comes to a close.