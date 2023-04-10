Ranged top laners aren’t as problematic as players think, Riot says

If there’s one thing that most top lane players in League of Legends hate the most, it’s playing against a ranged opponent as a mostly melee champion. But Riot Games has specified that these matchups aren’t as common as players may believe—and even when they do show up, it’s not always one-sided.

In a new blog post, Riot Axes and Riot Phroxzon provided a bit of insight today on the Vayne buffs that were implemented in Patch 13.6, which fans have remained skeptical about due to the champion’s access at snowballing games through an easy lane. Even with these buffs, Vayne remains one of the least-played champions in the top lane (as well as her intended role in the bot lane) with a relatively-unchanged win rate from the previous patch, according to Riot.

Vayne acts similarly to Zed where the team feels she is countered heavily by those who understand her kit, according to the developers. Additionally, while the developers are well aware of difficulties that players have facing ranged top lane champions like Vayne, they noted that she, along with champions like Teemo, Kayle, and Gnar, are very underpicked in solo queue and that these scenarios that many players dread are simply not common enough for the team to be worried.

If Vayne or any other ranged top champion does become problematic with any changes they receive in upcoming patches, the team is more than willing to step in and make adjustments as necessary. But right now, ranged top laners have been heavily outclassed by fighters, tanks, and other champs that are much more beneficial to team compositions in the current meta.

“If we see Vayne becoming a dominant top lane pick we will certainly act,” Riot said. “But the perception right now does not simply match the reality of the position in that lane.”

As of now, there is no indication that any other ranged top laners in League will be buffed or nerfed in the near future. But it is expected that Riot may acknowledge the strengths of meta top laners like Malphite and Shen in the upcoming patch, which players should get a first look at later today.