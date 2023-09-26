Riot clarifies pricing confusion around LoL’s upcoming Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan skins

The pricing of skins in League of Legends continues to be a controversial topic within the community, between the quality of the skins in each tier and the more obscure ways to obtain them. But a recent scare regarding the availability of two upcoming anticipated skins has led Riot Games to issue a statement clarifying a discrepancy.

The final batch of previously Wild Rift-exclusive Star Guardian skins are making their way to the PC version of League in the form of Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan—both of whom appeared in last year’s Wild Rift Star Guardian event and, upon their initial debut in the mobile title, were said to never be coming to League. These skins are now available for testing on the game’s PBE server, signaling an imminent release, and after a bit of unrest regarding their pricing, Riot has ensured fans that they won’t have to burn holes in their pockets to get them.

Sorry for the confusion and whiplash here, this was just intended to be placeholder for PBE.



They're going to be direct purchased for RP similar to Legendary skins(1820 RP) when they're live. We're also going to be doing a bundled discount for the two of them. https://t.co/YNaBriij7H — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) September 26, 2023

When Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan were added to today’s PBE update, which included information on this year’s Coven skins and the first look at Jax’s visual update, the client listed them as available for purchase for 250 Mythic Essence each. This would have made them more expensive than anything ever available in the store previously, including all Prestige skins.

However, Riot has since clarified that this is not the case, and instead they will be available to purchase for a limited time for 1,820 RP each when they release, or 2,002 RP in a bundle. Players that own the original, darker versions of Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan will also receive a discount on the new iterations of these skins.

This follows the massive backlash that Riot received upon the announcement of Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin, a “Mythic Variant” of an existing Legendary skin that many felt could simply be classified as a Mythic Chroma and sold like others in the Mythic Shop. In order to obtain this skin, players would need to purchase and open event-exclusive Cosmic Capsules, with a small chance of pulling Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin in each capsule or getting him as a reward for opening 30—which costs around $200. While players were outraged by the decision, Riot doubled-down on its testing of the idea, noting that it would take feedback into account for the future.

It’s unclear at this point how “Mythic Variants” will return in the future, though Riot has ensured fans that Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan do not fall under this pricing scheme—though they will only be available for a short time, then rotated in with other Mythic Shop skins for, potentially, the previously-incorrectly stated 250 Mythic Essence.

