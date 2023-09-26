Jax’s LoL visual update leaks—and he looks and sounds better than ever

He might be wielding the same weapon, but Runeterra’s favorite Grandmaster at Arms is finally getting a whole new look and a ton of new lines in his upcoming League of Legends art and sustainability update.

Jax is among the oldest playable characters in the game, having debuted back in 2009 as part of the original set of champions released when League kicked off over a decade ago. He has generally maintained the same original design and voice line set, even though he has gotten some new content via newly created skins.

This time around, Jax is getting a full overhaul to his design on Summoner’s Rift, along with some fancy splash arts for all of his cosmetics. He is also getting a whole gamut of voice lines where he interacts with different champions from the lore, other champions from specific regions, along with a wholesome line to Joe, a cancer patient who was a huge fan of League.

His base splash art still features his iconic purple cape, his six-eyed mask, and his trusty ignited brazier stave to fight his enemies. He does, however, look a lot leaner than his original art, rocking a sleeveless top instead of his long-sleeved hooded gear. The brazier is also a lot more menacing at first glance; instead of looking like a regular lamppost, there are deadly spikes surrounding the top for extra damage.

Jax is back with a whole new look. Image via Riot Orkidian

Jax might also be getting a new Neo PAX skin, which is a redux of his original PAX cosmetic that players could only acquire by attending the expo in 2010. This time around, this new PAX skin is supposedly being released to not only celebrate Jax’s long-awaited update but PAX as well.

Jax might be getting a new PAX skin. Image via Spideraxe30

Overall, Jax will look like a whole new champion who can finally keep up visually with the latest releases that Riot Games has been dropping over the last few years. Long gone are the days of Jax’s pizza feet, and now, players can look forward to fancy animations, shimmering visual effects, and even more voice lines to enjoy as they climb up the ranked ladder.

A specific release date for Jax’s ASU still has not been announced.

