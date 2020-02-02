Riot August says top lane Soraka is too strong, will receive “pretty hard” nerf

Over these past few weeks, top lane Soraka has become a strong pick in both the professional and casual League of Legends scenes. Unfortunately for anyone who wanted to try her out, however, Riot Games has already confirmed that it will be nerfing her soon.

Riot’s senior champion designer August Browning said that the Starchild has one of the highest win rates of any top lane champion in the game. And as a result, the League of Legends developer will be sending some nerfs to her kit in the upcoming patches.

Riot August: Soraka will probably be nerfed pretty hard Clip of AugustUwU Playing Legends of Runeterra – Clipped by EU_IS_GOODER_THAN_NA

“It’s not like it’s not cool. It’s cool that characters go to other lanes,” Riot August said. “But Soraka top right now has a 56 percent win rate…She’s the strongest champion you can play top except for Sett.”

What makes Soraka so strong in the top lane is her ability to sustain with low mana cost abilities that heal herself for a significant amount. She can negate any trade damage with her Q’s self-healing and movement speed, and go relatively even with most top lane champions.

Later on in the game, Soraka is able to hit her inexpensive item spikes a lot sooner, since she’s soaking up more gold and experience. She and her team can then group up and teamfight with ease, especially with the massive heals that she can dish out to her teammates.

Soraka top was recently picked up in the LEC by none other than G2 Esports. Although they locked down the win off the back of a huge carry performance from Luka “Perkz” Perković on other champions, Soraka has become so strong that even pro players have begun putting some priority on the Starchild as a pick.

We could see these nerfs hit the League of Legends live servers in Patch 10.4 later this month.