Report: Spanish League powerhouse KOI to merge with Rogue, compete in 2023 LEC

Spanish League of Legends team KOI is nearing a deal to join the LEC by way of a merger with Rogue, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.

The deal would reportedly allow Rogue to keep its spot in the LEC while moving its ERL-level (European Regional League) team from Poland’s Ultraliga to Spain’s LVP Superliga, where KOI currently plays. According to Gomis’ report, a name for the merged League team has not yet been decided, although a double-spotlight name of “KOI Rogue” is not out of the question.

According to Gomis, several European organizations had reportedly been in talks with Rogue over the past few months. Karmine Corp, Giants, and Case Esports were also in the mix to merge with Rogue, but it was reportedly KOI who made the most progress.

As an organization, KOI was created last December by streamer Ibai Llanos and professional soccer player Gerard Piqué of FC Barcelona. The team drew nearly 500,000 viewers for its first exhibition showmatch last winter and has become one of the most popular forces in the Spanish League of Legends community since debuting eight months ago.

KOI wouldn’t be the first Superliga team to cause a buzz in the LEC space this summer, as it was reported last month that Team Heretics would join Europe’s top league after purchasing the franchising slot currently owned by Misfits. Should both Misfits’ and Rogue’s deals be finalized, five of the 10 teams in the LEC would have ERL-level squads in the Superliga, with MAD Lions, Fnatic, and G2 also having teams in the Spanish ERL.

Both Rogue and Misfits are currently competing in the LEC Summer Playoffs. The two teams secured top four seeds in the regular season, and both have a chance to represent Europe at this year’s League World Championship.