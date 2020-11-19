Perkz featured in welcome video for people joining Cloud9’s Stratus superfan membership experience

Since the League of Legends free agency period officially opened earlier this week, many fans have been wondering which team is going to land former G2 Esports superstar Perkz. There have been multiple reports linking him to North America’s Cloud9, but there hasn’t been any confirmation yet from either team.

But if you joined Stratus, which is C9’s new $500 superfan membership experience, then you might have gotten some answers surrounding the rumors. In an email sent by C9, new Stratus members are welcomed by none other than Perkz himself.

New members of Stratus were sent a link that says “someone wants to welcome you personally.” This link led to a three-second Vimeo video, where the 22-year-old mid laner welcomes the person to the club. It’s short, but this could be all the evidence that some people need to officially link Perkz to C9.

Perkz’s departure from G2 has been one of the biggest stories of the offseason since he was considered to be the face of the franchise. He joined G2 in 2015 and remained with the organization for his entire career until now.

The team isn’t coming away too empty-handed, though. The perennial European champions have reportedly acquired former Fnatic star AD carry Rekkles.

C9, on the other hand, looks like one of the big favorites to win the LCS once again with Perkz leading the charge alongside Zven, Vulcan, Blaber, and newly promoted top laner, Fudge.

