Cloud9 announces Stratus, an annual membership for “superfans”

Cloud9 has announced Stratus, a new paid annual membership experience for Cloud9 “superfans.”

The new membership club will cost $500 per year, which can either be paid in full once or in four installments of $125 each. The service was first revealed during an AMA with C9 CEO Jack Etienne on the C9 subreddit, and will launch on Jan. 1, 2021.

Announced exclusively in the C9 @JackEtienne AMA, Cloud9 is excited to introduce 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 – a new annual membership experience for C9 Superfans!



📢 Pre-register and learn more at https://t.co/u9ebMw67Rh!

📃 https://t.co/m46tJbdifN pic.twitter.com/d6le20CDsc — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) November 10, 2020

The Stratus membership will come with all sorts of Cloud9 physical and digital goodies. On the digital front, members will gain access to a private Discord server, a custom Twitter banner, a complementary FACEIT premium membership, access to Stratus community tournaments, roundtable discussions with members of the Cloud9 organization, and other member-only digital content.

As far as physical merchandise goes, members of Stratus Cloud9 club will be sent a welcome crate in early January. This crate contains a number of exclusive products for Cloud9 fans, such as a Stratus mousepad, a custom C9 keycap set for mechanical keyboards, a Stratus keychain, an exclusive Cloud9 t-shirt, and finally an exclusive Stratus edition Cloud9 jersey.

After the welcome crate, there will be two further C9 mystery crates that will be delivered throughout 2021, each containing a random assortment of Cloud9 items. Those items could include hats, shirts, shoes, or even LCS Finals tickets according to the Stratus website.

Fans can pre-register for membership on the Stratus website.