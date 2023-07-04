Only one champion had a 100 percent pick and ban rate in the 2023 LEC Summer Season

The first part of the 2023 LEC Summer Split came to a conclusion on July 3 as the LEC Summer Season wrapped up. After 45 games, only one League of Legends champion can boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate.

That champion is the newest addition to League’s roster, Milio. The Gentle Flame was added to the game on March 23 alongside Patch 13.6 and quickly conquered the hearts of both casual and pro players. In the 2023 LEC Summer Season, he had a 100 percent presence, being played in 17 games and banned in the remaining 28, according to stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Milio features a unique kit which makes him a strong support pick in the meta. With healing and crowd control tools in his basic abilities and an AoE ultimate which heals and deletes enemy CC, he’s a flexible champion who’s the perfect fit for both aggressive and defensive team compositions.

So far so good. Milio has been dominating competitive leagues around the world. Image via Riot Games

Make no mistake, though. Milio hasn’t been boasting such jaw-dropping stats in the LEC alone. He’s also the most picked and banned champion in the 2023 LPL Summer Split with 97.5 percent, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He’s on top of the P&B standings in the 2023 LCK Summer Split with a 97.9 percent as well.

On the one hand, it’s great to see more diversity thanks to the addition of Milio. But on the others, it’s interesting to see if and when Riot Games will nerf him. The Gentle Flame has already been nerfed a few times, including hotfixes in Patch 13.6 and minor changes in Patch 13.12.

