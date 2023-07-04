LEC rookie is only player to boast double-digit KDA in 2023 Summer Season

The 2023 LEC Summer Season came to an end on July 3, and one rookie player stood out with a jaw-dropping KDA ratio.

Fnatic’s Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek finished the 2023 LEC Summer Season on top of the KDA standings with an incredible 22.2 rating, according to a League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir. On top of that, Fnatic’s AD carry became the only player to end the Summer Season with a double-digit KDA, with his support Trymbi finishing second, scoring a 6.8 KDA.

Noah has achieved a feat that many would frame impossible. It’s really tough to conquer the LEC the way he did in his first season. The 21-year-old arrived in Fnatic this June to replace Rekkles, having previously played for Zero Tenacity and KT Rolster’s main and academy teams.

During the 2023 LEC Summer Season, Noah died only five times, the least out of all players who competed in all nine games in the competition. The second in that regard is KOI’s Larssen, who finished the first part of summer with 12 deaths.

Noah has brought immediate positive effects to Fnatic. Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

It goes without saying Noah has been a pivotal point in Fnatic’s successes so far. The team was desperate for improvement after falling short in the Winter and Spring Splits, where they didn’t qualify for playoffs. In the 2023 LEC Summer Season, however, they finished second with a 7-2 score, dropping games to first-placed G2 Esports and SK Gaming.

In the 2023 LEC Summer Groups, Fnatic find themselves in Group B, where they will play a rematch against SK in their opening matchup. The European competition returns after a one-week break on July 15.

