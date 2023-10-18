One of LoL’s most popular mid laners is actually one of the role’s worst picks

Although Zed is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends, he hasn’t been able to find a proper place in today’s solo queue meta—but it doesn’t look like many players are budging when it comes to his play rate.

Through Patch 13.20, the Master of Shadows is currently the most-played mid lane champion in ranks Platinum and higher with a 9.8-percent pick rate and over 235,000 matches played, according to U.GG. He is, however, one of the worst performers in the role, with a measly 48.3-percent win rate in that same sample size, while also being the most-banned mid lane pick in that ranked distribution.

Over the last year, assassin champions have been trying to find their own place within League‘s ever-evolving meta, but only a few different picks have stuck while other champion types have risen up as the premier choices for connoisseurs in the mid lane.

For example, new assassin champ Naafiri has been one of the best new additions, among mages and AP carries that bring crowd control and damage to the forefront. Unlike other assassins, her skill set is easier to maneuver with compared to other champions that require heavier reliance on mechanical skills.

With the number of changes to the meta, Zed players have been forced to make some big changes to their playstyle and build, as seen with the increased amount of bruiser builds and CDR builds. He must also deal with multiple items, such as Rod of Ages and Crown of the Shattered Queen, that allow even the squishiest of champions to become more durable.

If the opposing team sticks together and supports its backline, Zed will have a miserable time trying to play as a traditional assassin. Instead, he must play in off-role types that don’t necessarily fit his original playstyle, forcing him into a weird place in the current meta.

