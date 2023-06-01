One of LoL’s best enchanters is struggling to stay relevant in the meta

Historically, Lulu has been one of the best enchanters to pair up with AD carries in League of Legends. But right now, she’s struggling to stay relevant in the meta.

If you’ve been following the League pro play, you surely know Lulu has been paired non-stop with hypercarries like Zeri, Jinx, and Aphelios. After Patch 13.10 rolled out on May 18, however, Lulu has been having trouble staying relevant.

While enchanters like Janna and Sona have been enjoying the new incredibly broken enchanter item Echoes of Helia with a roughly 53 percent win rate according to League stats site U.GG, Lulu is only at 48.22 percent win rate in Patch 13.10.

This is mainly because Sona and Janna have a great way of utilizing Echoes of Helia, a broken enchanter item that grants 30 Ability Power, 15 Ability Haste, 200 health, 125 percent mana regeneration, and a powerful passive that will heal allies and damage enemies after combining your damaging and healing spells.

In Patch 13.11, Riot Games hit the Echoes of Helia with a heavy nerf by reducing both healing and damage from its passive and buffed Moonstone Renewer’s chain and single heal.

Although Lulu didn’t receive any direct buffs or changes with the latest League patch, it’s possible we’ll see Lulu return to the top of enchanters with Patch 13.11. Still, we have to wait a couple of days to see how will this patch play out.

