One LoL jungler continues to dominate for the fifth patch in a row despite 13.16 nerfs

Some League of Legends champions continue to stay on top of the rankings despite being slammed with the nerf hammer patch after patch—and that’s been the case with Rek’Sai over the last couple of months.

The void jungler received minor nerfs to her Q in Patch 13.16, meant to lower her presence in solo queue. But it wasn’t enough. The champion is still reigning supreme in the jungle with a stunning 52.48 percent win rate, the highest among junglers in Platinum and above.

This isn’t the first patch Rek’Sai has dominated. She has been arguably the strongest jungler for a few patches now. In the four previous patches, she boasted the highest win rate in the role in Platinum and above (except 13.14, where she placed second).

Rek’Sai has spent too much time on her jungle throne. Image via Riot Games

On top of that, even the devs themselves admitted the goal of Rek’Sai’s recent nerfs has been to weaken the “level of early dominance she currently has.” They said they recognize she’s been powerful since Patch 13.11 and they’re trying to fix her without making her unplayable.

In Patch 13.11, Rek’Sai’s kit was completely overhauled. Each of her abilities was taken under the scope and adjusted to the current meta. The devs did a great job overfall, maintaining her identity while also boosting her win rates across the board.

Still, it remains to be seen whether her solo queue domination transitions into competitive play. So far the answer is no. In the 2023 LCK Summer Playoffs and 2023 LCS Championship, Rek’Sai has recorded a zero presence according to stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

