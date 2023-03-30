One LoL change ‘no one is talking about’ in Patch 13.7 could rock the AD carry meta

Is this one tweak going to shake-up the look of League this season?

League of Legends has seen, as is always the case with the Riot Games juggernaut, a host of changes in Season 13, with many champions nerfed, buffed, adjusted, or completely dominating the RIft and the Howling Abyss.

With the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational just around the corner, one of the most significant patches for pro players and League enthusiasts is Patch 13.7.

While this patch won’t roll out until April 6, many buffs nerfs, and changes have players questioning how these changes will affect not only MSI but also the current meta, which has heavily favored tanks and bruisers.

One of the changes in this patch “no one is talking about” is the changes to Grievous Wounds, which could easily shake up the meta. Currently, targets can be shielded from the effects of Grievous Wounds, meaning they don’t get reduced healing.

However, from Patch 13.7 onwards, items like Oblivion Orb, Morellonomicon, Chemtech Putrifier, Executioner’s Calling, Mortal Reminder, and Chempunk Chainsword will now apply Grievous Wounds to targets, even if they’re shielded. The only exception to this is if the target is invulnerable. It should also be noted the ability to apply Grievous Wounds to shielded targets only applies to the aforementioned items.

So, what does this mean? It means players, specifically ADCs, will have one more factor to consider when going against tanks and diving into team fights.

When an ADC has a support champ that can shield them from a certain amount of damage and heal them, they become a game-changing factor in team fights and the laning phase. But once Patch 13.7 goes live, ADCs must consider whether they can go up against tanks with Grievous Wounds items, as they will receive reduced healing and may not survive.

After Patch 13.7, AD carries may have to take a closer look at poking, all-ins, and team fights, if the enemy team has items with Grievous Wounds. And they may also have to consider other avenues for sustainability.

However, some pros, like Doubleliftt, believe this isn’t too big of a deal, considering most players aren’t going to stop fighting because they don’t have a shield. So they’re generally being affected by the reduced healing debuff, anyway.

Although it may not seem a big deal to some, the Grievous Wounds changes in Patch 13.7 could mean a big meta shift in how many roles approach each game.