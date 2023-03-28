A new LoL meta could be on the brink as Riot nerfs tanks and bruisers in Patch 13.7

League of Legends players are no strangers to the constantly shifting meta, forcing them to abandon obsolete picks and learn new champions. So far, the meta in season 13 has favored bruisers and tanks, but that’s about to change as Riot Games prepares to ship a patch heavy with nerfs to the dominant jungle and top lane picks that just won’t die.

On March 27, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison announced the planned buffs and nerfs for Patch 13.7. While the list of buffs is rather colorful and features champions from almost all roles, nerfs are mainly focused on toning down the power of tanks and bruisers, namely Rammus, Olaf, Sejuani, Vi, Wukong, and Lee Sin.

We're 2 patches away from MSI! Meta looks close, but some adjustments.



Buffs to Azir, Katarina (+nerf to DS build), and some fringe champs.



Nerfs to the JG S-tier, Thresh CC chain, Zeri and some high WR champs like Ram, Veigar



Adjust to Kha W (nerf) vs Q evolves (buff) pic.twitter.com/OvYbycjhPj — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 28, 2023

Other champions that aren’t bruisers or tanks, but have found themselves on the list of soon-to-be-nerfed champions are Zeri, Veigar, and Annie.

If we take a step back and consider Riot’s reasoning, we’ll soon realize all of these champions are already overdue for nerfs due to their strong and continuous performance in both pro play and solo queue. Vi, Sejuani, and Wukong are junglers’ go-to picks in the meta as they have quick clear, solid early-game damage output, and hard engage tools.

With nerfs to these champions, it seems that the new League meta is on the brink and teamfighting and utility might not be as important as they used to be. Instead, we might see the rise and return of carry champions like Kayle and Nidalee. But we still have to see the full list of changes to know for sure.

Patch 13.7 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, April 5, according to Riot’s official schedule.