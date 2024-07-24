One LoL champion has featured in every 2024 LEC Summer match so far

The 2024 LEC Summer Split is coming to an end after almost two months, and one League of Legends champion has featured in every game so far.

This champion was only picked nine times in all 77 League games that took place in the 2024 LEC Summer Split so far. This is because on the other 68 occasions, he was banned. That champion is none other than the top lane Yordle king, Rumble.

The champion featured in each of the 47 games in the regular season, but was picked only eight times, according to Leaguepedia. He was outplayed almost every time, losing six of those matches. And, of the 30 playoffs so far, he only slipped through the ban phase once, and his team won the game.

This Yordle is extra hot. Image via Riot Games

In the regular season, Skarner achieved a 100 percent pick and ban ratio alongside Rumble, but he dropped off in the playoffs following his massive nerfs. Besides always banning or picking Rumble, LEC teams are also targeting Tristana in every playoffs game.

With his powerful AP abilities and ability to fit into both the top lane and jungle, Rumble was one of the most desirable champions in the meta. That was until the most recent update, Patch 14.14, which hit him with the nerf hammer. More specifically, his Q was slightly nerfed.

It remains to be seen whether Rumble will remain banned in every game by the end of the 2024 LEC Summer Split. There are three series left before the European champions are crowned this Sunday, July 28.

