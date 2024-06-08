2024 LEC Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

With more than half of the year zoomed by, the European League of Legends community is ready for the red-hot action that they’ll enjoy during the 2024 LEC Summer Split.
In classic fashion, Europe’s 10 best League teams will collide over four action-packed weeks to decide which eight teams will move forward into the playoffs.
Shortly after, the postseason will feature an exciting double-elimination bracket to give a second chance to those who fall early while also giving a straight shot at the Finals for the best-performing squads—along with a place at the 2024 World Championship.
There have been plenty of roster changes between the Spring and Summer Split, with teams like GIANTX, Karmine Corp, SK Gaming, and Team Vitality all making changes to their starting lineup before the start of the festivities.
Looking ahead, here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2024 LEC Summer Split.
2024 LEC Spring Split regular season standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|First
|G2 Esports
|1-0
|Second
|SK Gaming
|1-0
|Third
|Team BDS
|1-0
|Fourth
|Team Heretics
|1-0
|Fifth
|Fnatic
|1-0
|Sixth
|Karmine Corp
|0-1
|Seventh
|GIANTX
|0-1
|Eighth
|MAD Lions KOI
|0-1
|Ninth
|Rogue
|0-1
|10th
|Team Vitality
|0-1
2024 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results
Week one
Saturday, June 8
- 10am CT: Team Heretics 1-0 GIANTX
- 11am CT: SK Gaming 1-0 Rogue
- 12pm CT: Team BDS 1-0 Team Vitality
- 1pm CT: G2 Esports 1-0 MAD Lions KOI
- 2pm CT: Karmine Corp 0-1 Fnatic
Sunday, June 9
- 10am CT: BDS vs. TH
- 11am CT: RGE vs. VIT
- 12pm CT: KC vs. MDK
- 1pm CT: FNC vs. GX
- 2pm CT: G2 vs. SK
Monday, June 10
- 10am CT: FNC vs. VIT
- 11am CT: GX vs SK
- 12pm CT: BDS vs. G2
- 1pm CT: RGE vs. KC
- 2pm CT: TH vs. MDK
Week two
Saturday, June 15
- 10am CT: BDS vs. SK
- 11am CT: FNC vs. RGE
- 12pm CT: MDK vs. VIT
- 1pm CT: TH vs. KC
- 2pm CT: G2 vs. GX
Sunday, June 16
- 10am CT: VIT vs. TH
- 11am CT: RGE vs. G2
- 12pm CT: GX vs. MDK
- 1pm CT: SK vs. FNC
- 2pm CT: KC vs. BDS
Week three
Saturday, June 22
- 10am CT: BDS vs. RGE
- 11am CT: TH vs. SK
- 12pm CT: VIT vs. GX
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. KC
- 2pm CT: MDK vs. FNC
Sunday, June 23
- 10am CT: RGE vs. TH
- 11am CT: GX vs. BDS
- 12pm CT: FNC vs. G2
- 1pm CT: SK vs. MDK
- 2pm CT: KC vs. VIT
Week four
Saturday, June 29
- 10am CT: FNC vs. TH
- 11am CT: RGE vs. GX
- 12pm CT: G2 vs. VIT
- 1pm CT: SK vs. KC
- 2pm CT: MDK vs. BDS
Sunday, June 30
- 10am CT: VIT vs. SK
- 11am CT: MDK vs. RGE
- 12pm CT: BDS vs. FNC
- 1pm CT: TH vs. G2
- 2pm CT: GX vs. KC