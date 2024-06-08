2024 LEC Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

With more than half of the year zoomed by, the European League of Legends community is ready for the red-hot action that they’ll enjoy during the 2024 LEC Summer Split.

Recommended Videos

In classic fashion, Europe’s 10 best League teams will collide over four action-packed weeks to decide which eight teams will move forward into the playoffs.

Shortly after, the postseason will feature an exciting double-elimination bracket to give a second chance to those who fall early while also giving a straight shot at the Finals for the best-performing squads—along with a place at the 2024 World Championship.

There have been plenty of roster changes between the Spring and Summer Split, with teams like GIANTX, Karmine Corp, SK Gaming, and Team Vitality all making changes to their starting lineup before the start of the festivities.

Looking ahead, here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2024 LEC Summer Split.

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season standings

Once again, welcome back to the LEC. Screenshot via Riot Games

Placement Team Record First G2 Esports 1-0 Second SK Gaming 1-0 Third Team BDS 1-0 Fourth Team Heretics 1-0 Fifth Fnatic 1-0 Sixth Karmine Corp 0-1 Seventh GIANTX 0-1 Eighth MAD Lions KOI 0-1 Ninth Rogue 0-1 10th Team Vitality 0-1

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, June 8

10am CT: Team Heretics 1 -0 GIANTX

-0 GIANTX 11am CT: SK Gaming 1 -0 Rogue

-0 Rogue 12pm CT: Team BDS 1 -0 Team Vitality

-0 Team Vitality 1pm CT: G2 Esports 1 -0 MAD Lions KOI

-0 MAD Lions KOI 2pm CT: Karmine Corp 0-1 Fnatic

Sunday, June 9

10am CT: BDS vs. TH

11am CT: RGE vs. VIT

12pm CT: KC vs. MDK

1pm CT: FNC vs. GX

2pm CT: G2 vs. SK

Monday, June 10

10am CT: FNC vs. VIT

11am CT: GX vs SK

12pm CT: BDS vs. G2

1pm CT: RGE vs. KC

2pm CT: TH vs. MDK

Week two

Saturday, June 15

10am CT: BDS vs. SK

11am CT: FNC vs. RGE

12pm CT: MDK vs. VIT

1pm CT: TH vs. KC

2pm CT: G2 vs. GX

Sunday, June 16

10am CT: VIT vs. TH

11am CT: RGE vs. G2

12pm CT: GX vs. MDK

1pm CT: SK vs. FNC

2pm CT: KC vs. BDS

Week three

Saturday, June 22

10am CT: BDS vs. RGE

11am CT: TH vs. SK

12pm CT: VIT vs. GX

1pm CT: G2 vs. KC

2pm CT: MDK vs. FNC

Sunday, June 23

10am CT: RGE vs. TH

11am CT: GX vs. BDS

12pm CT: FNC vs. G2

1pm CT: SK vs. MDK

2pm CT: KC vs. VIT

Week four

Saturday, June 29

10am CT: FNC vs. TH

11am CT: RGE vs. GX

12pm CT: G2 vs. VIT

1pm CT: SK vs. KC

2pm CT: MDK vs. BDS

Sunday, June 30

10am CT: VIT vs. SK

11am CT: MDK vs. RGE

12pm CT: BDS vs. FNC

1pm CT: TH vs. G2

2pm CT: GX vs. KC

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy