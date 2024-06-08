Riot Studio Adlershof.
Image by Oliver Wolff via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

2024 LEC Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The race to the World Championship begins.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 8, 2024 03:01 pm

With more than half of the year zoomed by, the European League of Legends community is ready for the red-hot action that they’ll enjoy during the 2024 LEC Summer Split.

Recommended Videos

In classic fashion, Europe’s 10 best League teams will collide over four action-packed weeks to decide which eight teams will move forward into the playoffs.

Shortly after, the postseason will feature an exciting double-elimination bracket to give a second chance to those who fall early while also giving a straight shot at the Finals for the best-performing squads—along with a place at the 2024 World Championship.

There have been plenty of roster changes between the Spring and Summer Split, with teams like GIANTX, Karmine Corp, SK Gaming, and Team Vitality all making changes to their starting lineup before the start of the festivities.

Looking ahead, here are the scores, standings, and results for the 2024 LEC Summer Split.

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season standings

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season logo
Once again, welcome back to the LEC. Screenshot via Riot Games
PlacementTeamRecord
FirstG2 Esports1-0
SecondSK Gaming1-0
ThirdTeam BDS1-0
FourthTeam Heretics1-0
FifthFnatic1-0
SixthKarmine Corp0-1
SeventhGIANTX0-1
EighthMAD Lions KOI0-1
NinthRogue0-1
10thTeam Vitality0-1

2024 LEC Spring Split regular season schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, June 8

  • 10am CT: Team Heretics 1-0 GIANTX
  • 11am CT: SK Gaming 1-0 Rogue
  • 12pm CT: Team BDS 1-0 Team Vitality
  • 1pm CT: G2 Esports 1-0 MAD Lions KOI
  • 2pm CT: Karmine Corp 0-1 Fnatic

Sunday, June 9

  • 10am CT: BDS vs. TH
  • 11am CT: RGE vs. VIT
  • 12pm CT: KC vs. MDK
  • 1pm CT: FNC vs. GX
  • 2pm CT: G2 vs. SK

Monday, June 10

  • 10am CT: FNC vs. VIT
  • 11am CT: GX vs SK
  • 12pm CT: BDS vs. G2
  • 1pm CT: RGE vs. KC
  • 2pm CT: TH vs. MDK

Week two

Saturday, June 15

  • 10am CT: BDS vs. SK
  • 11am CT: FNC vs. RGE
  • 12pm CT: MDK vs. VIT
  • 1pm CT: TH vs. KC
  • 2pm CT: G2 vs. GX

Sunday, June 16

  • 10am CT: VIT vs. TH
  • 11am CT: RGE vs. G2
  • 12pm CT: GX vs. MDK
  • 1pm CT: SK vs. FNC
  • 2pm CT: KC vs. BDS

Week three

Saturday, June 22

  • 10am CT: BDS vs. RGE
  • 11am CT: TH vs. SK
  • 12pm CT: VIT vs. GX
  • 1pm CT: G2 vs. KC
  • 2pm CT: MDK vs. FNC

Sunday, June 23

  • 10am CT: RGE vs. TH
  • 11am CT: GX vs. BDS
  • 12pm CT: FNC vs. G2
  • 1pm CT: SK vs. MDK
  • 2pm CT: KC vs. VIT

Week four

Saturday, June 29

  • 10am CT: FNC vs. TH
  • 11am CT: RGE vs. GX
  • 12pm CT: G2 vs. VIT
  • 1pm CT: SK vs. KC
  • 2pm CT: MDK vs. BDS

Sunday, June 30

  • 10am CT: VIT vs. SK
  • 11am CT: MDK vs. RGE
  • 12pm CT: BDS vs. FNC
  • 1pm CT: TH vs. G2
  • 2pm CT: GX vs. KC
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
twitter