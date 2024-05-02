Canna playing for T1 in the Korean League in 2021.
Photo via LCK/Flickr
Former T1 top laner joins Karmine Corp for 2024 LEC Summer Split

KCorp is going all in to pump up the Blue Wall.
After a devastating last-place finish in the 2024 LEC Spring Split, Karmine Corp is making major moves by securing the services of former T1 top laner Kim “Canna” Chang-dong and shaking up its roster.

The LCK veteran offers the experience of playing on top League of Legends teams in the Korean league, such as T1 and Dplus KIA. Canna played with active T1 players Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria in 2021, after which Zeus replaced him on the squad. 

Canna while playing T1 in LCK.
Canna will be coming to the LEC for the first time. Photo via Riot Games

Canna will be replacing Cabochard on Karmine Corp, the team announced today. Former 100 Thieves jungler Closer has also joined KCorp as their jungler, replacing Bo on the squad, who is looking for opportunities along with Cabochard and SAKEN. The team also promoted a mid laner, Vladimiros “Vladi” Kourtidis, from the Karmine Corp Blue academy team after they won the 2024 LFL Spring Split. 

Apart from these changes, the team has shown faith in its bot lane duo of Upset and Targamas to recover from their below-average showing in the LEC last split and try to put a smile on the faces of KCorp’s fans.

The team also made slight changes to its coaching structure. Reha replaced YamatoCannon as the team’s head coach after the 2024 LEC Winter Split. Snaves remains the assistant coach, while Apples has been promoted to the assistant coach on the academy team.

The French squad performed very well in the LFL over the last few years, but the team has failed to replicate that magic in the main European league, finishing last in both the LEC Winter and Spring Splits of 2024. 

The 2024 LEC Summer Split starts on June 8, when KCorp will look to turn things around against Fnatic on the opening day of the split. 

