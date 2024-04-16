Karmine Corp reportedly reaches deal with veteran LoL jungler Closer

After a Spring Split that saw Karmine Corp finish dead last in the LEC, the French organization is making its first roster move heading into the second half of the professional League of Legends season.

Karmine Corp has reached a verbal agreement with veteran jungler Closer, who will join the team for the 2024 LEC Summer Split, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis and Armand Luque of Sheep Esports.

Closer has not played pro League since 2023. Photo via Riot Games

Closer, a Turkish native, established himself as one of the strongest Western junglers of the decade thus far when he helped lead 100 Thieves to an LCS title in 2021. He remained with the team through the 2023 season, qualifying for two World Championships in that span, but has not played any professional-sanctioned matches this season, as of yet. The six-year pro League veteran will reportedly replace KCorp’s jungler Bo when the Summer Split begins later this year.

Karmine Corp’s 2024 season has been tumultuous thus far as the team has put up twin records of 2-7 in both the LEC Winter and Spring Splits. In both splits, Karmine Corp finished in 10th place in the league, missing the playoffs on both occasions and falling behind the curve for the season.

According to Gomis and Luque’s report, the addition of Closer to the Karmine Corp roster likely won’t be the last move the organization makes ahead of the Summer Split. Fans should expect more dominoes to fall before the Summer Split begins in just under two months.

Additionally, Closer is still required to obtain a valid visa to perform on the LEC stage. Should he not obtain a visa between now and the start date of the Summer Split, June 8, Karmine Corp would be without its newly reported addition.

