YamatoCannon says Karmine Corp made ‘terrible decision’ after his LEC coaching staff departure

After a disappointing LEC debut, Karmine Corp’s League of Legends division has missed the 2024 Winter Split playoffs. As a result, changes are already being made to the team, including the sudden departure of head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi.

In a new video, YamatoCannon addressed the situation with his fans, sharing his belief he should have been given a bit more time to work and grow with the roster, both on the Summoner’s Rift and in their daily lives. The 28-year-old veteran was removed from the coaching staff after Karmine Corp ended its regular season run with only two wins, much to the chagrin of the general LEC fanbase. He confessed there was no real “writing on the wall” when it came to his removal, and that he was surprised by the decision when he was finally spoken to by management.

“I believe that Karmine Corp is making a terrible decision,” YamatoCannon said candidly. “Of course, this comes a bit from a biased position, but it also comes from many, many years of experience. To make it clear, I am very well aware of my responsibility in the results, and in the things that need to change coming into the next split.”

YamatoCannon explained that with every team he coached, the progression they had was very evident over the course of the year. To get the most out of a group, the experienced coach said you had to build up lasting relationships and healthy environments for players to grow in terms of skill, creativity, and synergy among their teammates and staff.

With only nine games played through the Winter Split, Karmine Corp hasn’t been given much time at all to adjust to their new environment, the competition, and their new coach. As a result, Yamato is adamant that both the players and the coaches deserve more time to build towards a better future, rather than being subjected to change immediately after one failed season.

Even still, YamatoCannon clarified that he did not wish to remove any of the players on the roster, and that he believes the team has a lot more potential than what they’ve shown so far. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to guide his squad into the new season with the lessons of winter, but he is still willing to jump back into the captain’s chair if needed.