Category:
League of Legends

YamatoCannon says Karmine Corp made ‘terrible decision’ after his LEC coaching staff departure

Nine games might not be enough.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 06:08 pm
YamatoCannon exits the Riot Games Arena stage
Photo by Michal Konkol/Riot Games

After a disappointing LEC debut, Karmine Corp’s League of Legends division has missed the 2024 Winter Split playoffs. As a result, changes are already being made to the team, including the sudden departure of head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi.

Recommended Videos

In a new video, YamatoCannon addressed the situation with his fans, sharing his belief he should have been given a bit more time to work and grow with the roster, both on the Summoner’s Rift and in their daily lives. The 28-year-old veteran was removed from the coaching staff after Karmine Corp ended its regular season run with only two wins, much to the chagrin of the general LEC fanbase. He confessed there was no real “writing on the wall” when it came to his removal, and that he was surprised by the decision when he was finally spoken to by management.

“I believe that Karmine Corp is making a terrible decision,” YamatoCannon said candidly. “Of course, this comes a bit from a biased position, but it also comes from many, many years of experience. To make it clear, I am very well aware of my responsibility in the results, and in the things that need to change coming into the next split.”

YamatoCannon explained that with every team he coached, the progression they had was very evident over the course of the year. To get the most out of a group, the experienced coach said you had to build up lasting relationships and healthy environments for players to grow in terms of skill, creativity, and synergy among their teammates and staff.

With only nine games played through the Winter Split, Karmine Corp hasn’t been given much time at all to adjust to their new environment, the competition, and their new coach. As a result, Yamato is adamant that both the players and the coaches deserve more time to build towards a better future, rather than being subjected to change immediately after one failed season.

Even still, YamatoCannon clarified that he did not wish to remove any of the players on the roster, and that he believes the team has a lot more potential than what they’ve shown so far. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to guide his squad into the new season with the lessons of winter, but he is still willing to jump back into the captain’s chair if needed.

related content
Read Article Rogue reportedly starts LEC offseason with top lane swap after disappointing 2024 Winter Split
Rogue logo and name on the LEC stage.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Rogue reportedly starts LEC offseason with top lane swap after disappointing 2024 Winter Split
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Aurelion Sol's splash art in League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
URF is back in League of Legends and these are the five strongest and best carries to win with.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
LoL pro Revenge staring at his monitor, preparing to compete.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Rogue reportedly starts LEC offseason with top lane swap after disappointing 2024 Winter Split
Rogue logo and name on the LEC stage.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Rogue reportedly starts LEC offseason with top lane swap after disappointing 2024 Winter Split
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Aurelion Sol's splash art in League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot admits it ‘overshot’ on Aurelion Sol—but still think he’s better than before LoL Patch 14.3
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
URF is back in League of Legends and these are the five strongest and best carries to win with.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL 2024 URF tier list: Best champions to play
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot’s Aurelion Sol nerfs make him worse than before LoL Patch 14.3—and players aren’t happy
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024
Read Article LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
LoL pro Revenge staring at his monitor, preparing to compete.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LCS top laner Revenge retires after 4 years in LoL pro scene
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 8, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.