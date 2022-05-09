Misfits reportedly promote Academy top laner Irrelevant to LEC roster for 2022 Summer Split

In preparation for the 2022 LEC Summer Split, Misfits Gaming might have made another roster move to help their chances at a World Championship berth later this year. The League of Legends team has promoted Academy top laner Joel “Irrelevant” Miro Scharoll to the main lineup, according to a report by Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger.

The team’s current top laner, Shin “HiRit” Tae-min, will reportedly be sent down to Misfits Premier to play in the LFL. Irrelevant would be the fourth rookie that the organization has brought up from the ERLs over the past few seasons. Rising star mid laner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié first came up from the LFL at the start of 2021, while jungler Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad and support Mertai “Mersa” Sari debuted this past split.

Misfits Premier had a decent run through the LFL this past spring, finishing fourth during the regular season with an 11-7 record. They were eventually eliminated from championship contention by Vitality’s Academy team in the first round via sweep.

Irrelevant, on the other hand, didn’t have an eye-catching season in terms of performance. The 20-year-old German was tied for the third-lowest KDA in his role and had the highest share of his team’s total deaths among LFL top laners, according to Oracle’s Elixir. But he did have the best early-game stats on his team, which could be great for a squad that needs their top laner to be relatively self-sustaining while they focus on getting Vetheo ahead.

This would also mean that former Cloud9 top laner and 2022 LCS Spring Split MVP Park “Summit” Woo-tae is most likely not joining Misfits this upcoming season. The 23-year-old Korean said that he was “in talks” with the European organization after he parted ways with C9. Now that Irrelevant is reportedly joining Misfits, Summit might not have a home for the 2022 Summer Split.