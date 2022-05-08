Summit wanted to join TSM but the move was ‘blocked,’ is seemingly in talks with Misfits for 2022 Summer Split

After winning the 2022 LCS Spring Split Most Valuable Player award, top laner Summit parted ways with Cloud9 and is now searching for a new team to call home. During one of his livestreams, the 23-year-old said that he actually had a specific organization in mind for the 2022 LCS Summer Split.

The talented top laner said that he wanted to join TSM next season, but the move was “blocked,” according to a translation by Korizon Esports’ Kevin Kim. He didn’t go into details about how the deal was prevented or which team blocked the deal, but nonetheless, Summit finds himself without a team for next split.

Summit: "There isn't anything decided for the future at the moment. TSM? I did want to join TSM, but the move got blocked. Yeah, I still want to compete professionally, I am just looking for a team to join right now. […]" pic.twitter.com/axXjNxbLbU — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) May 8, 2022

If TSM picked up the Korean top laner, he would have replaced veteran top laner Huni. This would have also meant the organization couldn’t bring over Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang as the newest starting mid laner, since it would already have two imports on the squad. TSM is still hunting for answers following the worst LCS season in its illustrious history in the league. The company acquired Maple as a possible solution, and will be running a roster with Huni, Spica, Tactical, and Shenyi alongside him.

Summit also said a return to the LCK would be welcomed, but he is “not sure [if] there is a spot left for [him]” among any of the teams, according to another translation by Kim. As a result, he revealed another possible home for him in the summer: Misfits Gaming. Summit said he was in talks to join the roster, but nothing was set in stone just yet.

Misfits have quickly become one of the more promising teams in the LEC, coming off of a decent spring run led by the roster’s rising star mid laner, Vetheo. The organization finished in third place during the 2022 Spring Split regular season, but were swept aside by the eventual European champions, G2 Esports.

If Misfits’ roster remains the same, Summit’s in-lane and carry potential could help alleviate some pressure from Vetheo and give him breathing room to make more plays for himself and his other teammates. There’s still some room for improvement on Misfits’ lineup, but adding an LCS MVP could be the X-factor that they need to become true contenders.